Dagenham & Redbridge blog: Let’s hope we’re not caught cold after long break at Tranmere Rovers

Stewards remove the covers before Dagenham & Redbridge's postponed match against Bromley

Daggers fan Daniel Law is writing a blog during the 2016/17 season

Dagenham & Redbridge make the trip to Tranmere Rovers in the National League on Saturday in what will – hopefully – be their first game in three weeks. An early exit from the FA Trophy and a frozen pitch has left John Still’s men without a competitive match since January 7. The prolonged break has certainly come at the wrong time for Daggers ahead of such a huge game against a Rovers side who look rejuvenated under new manager Micky Mellon. The Birkenhead club may also take a while to get going, though, having played just the once since New Year’s Day – and that was against Ryman South minnows South Park in the FA Trophy.

Tranmere are just a place and a point above Daggers in the standings, but the Birkenhead club do have a game in hand on their Essex rivals. When it comes to goals scored, though, the Victoria Road outfit have the upper hand. While Daggers have struck 47 times in the league this season, Tranmere have managed only 38, with former Barrow man Andy Cook responsible for 12 of those. Since joining last summer, Cook has formed a good partnership with James Norwood, who has nine goals, and both will look to add to their tally come Saturday. Though Tranmere may trail Daggers in the goals department, they do boast the league’s best defensive record, conceding just 22 times this season.

Saturday may see a first appearance in a Daggers shirt for recent addition Jake Howells. From what I recall, the midfielder was a very solid player for Luton Town and his signing can only be a huge positive for the Essex club. Despite being just 25, Howells is hugely experienced – something which will be of a benefit to the young squad.

Hoping for three points this weekend and more importantly for the game to be on! Come on you Daggers!