Dagenham & Redbridge blog: Daggers must take advantage of North Ferriby United’s goal-shy nature

17:00 05 January 2017

Dagenham & Redbridge celebrate Jordan Maguire-Drew's opener against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers fan Daniel Law is writing a blog during the 2016/17 season

This weekend’s trip to North Ferriby United looks, on paper at least, like a match Dagenham & Redbridge should win quite comfortably. When the sides clashed at Victoria Road in September, goals from Oliver Hawkins and Luke Howell secured a 2-0 win that took Daggers top of the National League. The Villagers, though, have a lot to contend with – they have one of the smallest budgets in the league, are part-time and have the second-lowest average attendance in the division. To his credit, United boss Steve Housham always acknowledged it was going to be a tough battle against relegation this season and so it’s proved. North Ferriby will be keen to enjoy their time in the National League and will no doubt relish hosting a former Football League club such as Daggers this weekend.

The Villagers have struggled for goals this season, perhaps most evident in top scorer Reece Thompson netting just five times. United have scored just 14 goals, the lowest of any side in the National League, yet have only conceded 38 – a defensive record better than that of play-off hopefuls Dover Athletic. A lack of firepower, though, explains why only Guiseley and York City sit below North Ferriby in the table.

Daggers will no doubt be boosted by the news that a deal is close to extend Jordan Maguire-Drew’s loan stay from Brighton & Hove Albion. Boss John Still revealed the news to BT Sport ahead of Monday’s live televised match at home to Braintree Town, which Daggers went on to win, with Maguire-Drew netting his eighth goal of the season.

Winnable game’s like Saturday’s trip to Grange Lane are ones Daggers must take full advantage of if they want to win promotion this season. Come on you Daggers.

Keywords: Luke Howell Jordan Maguire-Drew John Still Oliver Hawkins National League BT Braintree Town York City

