Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge blog: Daggers must do everything to keep hold of Corey Whitely in January transfer window

16:00 12 January 2017

Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the third goal against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the third goal against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers fan Daniel Law is writing a blog during the 2016/17 season

Comment

While most of the spotlight has been on Oliver Hawkins this week, Corey Whitely is another Dagenham & Redbridge player who has been the subject of much interest. With seven goals already, plus a host of assists, in his first season as a professional, it comes as little surprise that the forward’s progress is being monitored. It’s likely, though, that boss John Still will want to keep hold of the 25-year-old and is in a good position to do so given Whitely has another 18 months to run on his contract. The Daggers manager may well advise the attacker that hiss best option is to remain with the Essex club for the remainder of the current campaign to develop further, then assess his options in the summer.

As for Hawkins, if he does go, then Daggers must do everything in their power to keep hold of Whitely to keep alive their promotion push. Should both depart, then a proven National League goalscorer must become Still’s top transfer target.

Whitley was injured last weekend, but that didn’t stop Daggers from getting among the goals in a 4-0 success away to North Ferriby United. Hawkins himself nabbed a brace amid speculation that he is being scouted by a number of clubs in the Championship.

Without a game this weekend after their early exit from the FA Trophy, Daggers can put their feet up a little with no match until January 21 at home to Bromley. The question is, though, will Daggers attacking options have altered by then?

Related articles

Keywords: John Still Corey Whitely National League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

West Ham v Crystal Palace - who is the best to have played for both teams?

Yesterday, 21:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Crystal Palace's Ian Wright (l) volleys the ball past Manchester United goalkeeper Jim Leighton (r) to score his second goal and give his team a 3-2 lead

West Ham fans have been rocked in the last week or so by Man City and now Payet, so here is some light relief

Edwards doesn’t know if Becchetti wants to sell O’s

Yesterday, 19:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road boss reflects on departure of Jay Simpson to MLS outfit Philadelphia Union

McCallum returns to Portsmouth as a different character

Yesterday, 16:00 Exclusive by George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum pokes home his first of the game against Crawley Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

23-year-old made ‘stupid mistake’ during his loan at Fratton Park, but the costly incident helped him grow up

Still: Daggers have the right attributes to win title

Yesterday, 15:00 Ned Keating
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still patrols the dugout at North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss praises squad’s mentality as season hots up

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Connors: It’s win at all costs for Manor ahead of Fullerians test!

Eton Manor's Barney Newbury carries the ball against Ruislip before being tackled (pic: Martin Pearl).

Gulfer: Berkowicz can break through at Daggers

Jakub Berkowicz (left) in pre-season action for Dagenham & Redbridge at Ware last summer (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Ilford pay penalty as points are shared

The main stand at Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

LOFT call on Becchetti to sell O’s and it looks like he will

Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Daggers reject bid for Hawkins

Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates his second goal at North Ferriby (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now