Dagenham & Redbridge blog: Daggers must do everything to keep hold of Corey Whitely in January transfer window

Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the third goal against Braintree Town

Daggers fan Daniel Law is writing a blog during the 2016/17 season

While most of the spotlight has been on Oliver Hawkins this week, Corey Whitely is another Dagenham & Redbridge player who has been the subject of much interest. With seven goals already, plus a host of assists, in his first season as a professional, it comes as little surprise that the forward’s progress is being monitored. It’s likely, though, that boss John Still will want to keep hold of the 25-year-old and is in a good position to do so given Whitely has another 18 months to run on his contract. The Daggers manager may well advise the attacker that hiss best option is to remain with the Essex club for the remainder of the current campaign to develop further, then assess his options in the summer.

As for Hawkins, if he does go, then Daggers must do everything in their power to keep hold of Whitely to keep alive their promotion push. Should both depart, then a proven National League goalscorer must become Still’s top transfer target.

Whitley was injured last weekend, but that didn’t stop Daggers from getting among the goals in a 4-0 success away to North Ferriby United. Hawkins himself nabbed a brace amid speculation that he is being scouted by a number of clubs in the Championship.

Without a game this weekend after their early exit from the FA Trophy, Daggers can put their feet up a little with no match until January 21 at home to Bromley. The question is, though, will Daggers attacking options have altered by then?