Dagenham & Redbridge blog: All I want Christmas is a home win!

14:00 22 December 2016

Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge and Joel Kettle of Solihull Moors (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers fan Daniel Law is writing a blog during the 2016/17 season

When you haven’t won a game at home in a very long time it’s not exactly the right time to be getting a 4-4 draw against Solihull Moors! However, being 3-0 and 4-2 down in the game, Daggers showed the right mentality to get themselves back in with a chance of getting something from the match — something that wouldn’t have happened under former manager Wayne Burnett.

It’s been just over a year since Daggers parted company with Burnett and although the team is doing better this year, we are in the National League and therefore it would be expected of us to perform in a lower division. The main reason that the change was needed last year was the fact that we needed a manager who would take on board any comments made by supporters and somebody who loves not just being a coach, but loves the club itself – step forward John Still. Since his arrival, the football we’ve seen has been much better and the relationship between players and fans has been brilliant, back to what they used to be under Still a few seasons back which is fantastic to see.

Looking ahead to the festive period the Daggers have two games against Braintree Town to look forward to. The first is on Boxing Day away at Cressing Road which was home to a remarkable campaign last season in which the Iron finished third in the National League with such a low budget and with many part-time players. Since then, however, the management team of the Cowley brothers have departed for a challenge at Lincoln City and have taken some of Braintree’s key players with them, many of whom were only part-time before and the temptation of a higher wage and full-time football couldn’t be turned down.

The reverse fixture will be played at Victoria Road on January 2, which has been moved due to BT Sport once gain choosing to cover a Daggers game. It’s good to see Dagenham getting a bit more recognition this year with TV coverage having gone so long without a televised game in the Football League — one of the plus points of moving down a division is BT’s coverage of the teams in this league is superb.

Hopefully a bit of festive joy from Daggers gaining the points needed. Come on Dagenham!

