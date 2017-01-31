Dagenahm & Redbridge attacker Shomari Barnwell set for extended stay at Bishop’s Stortford

Daggers striker’s loan deal extended by a further month

Dagenham & Redbridge forward Shomari Barnwell has extended his loan deal with Bishop’s Stortford of the National League South until February 28.

The former Bowers & Pitsea man made the temporary switch to Woodside Park in December on an initial one-month deal, but has seen that extended for a second.

Barnwell struck in a 4-1 loss against Hampton & Richmond Borough on Saturday and will hope to keep getting among the goals to boost his claims for more opportunities when he returns to Daggers.

After joining from Bowers in October, Barnwell has been limited to less than a minute of first-team action, but has been getting plenty of game time with the Bishops.

News that his loan deal with the Woodside Park outfit has been extended should be greeted by Daggers fans, who can treat it as an indication that top scorer Oliver Hawkins is going nowhere, with the Essex club unlikely to let two forwards leave in quick succession.