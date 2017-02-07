Search

Advanced search

Chester boss Jon McCarthy: We deserved something from Dagenham & Redbridge game

12:00 07 February 2017

Chester manager Jon McCarthy (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Chester manager Jon McCarthy (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Blues manager devastated after falling to late defeat at Daggers

Comment
Luke George draws Chester level at Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Luke George draws Chester level at Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Chester boss Jon McCarthy felt his side would have been deserved winners had they gained all three points at Dagenham & Redbridge instead of going down 3-2 in the National League.

Daggers took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Jake Sheppard, but the Blues struck twice, through Luke George and Tom Shaw, in the opening 13 minutes of the second period to lead.

The Deva Stadium club looked to be on their way to victory when defender Johnny Hunt was dismissed for handling Shaun Donnellan’s header on the line in the 85th minute, with Corey Whitely netting the penalty.

And in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Jordan Maguire-Drew struck to hand Daggers a vital win, which McCarthy admits was a tough result to take.

Tom Shaw puts Chester in front at Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Tom Shaw puts Chester in front at Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

“We feel very hard done by in terms of the performance we put in,” he said. “To not go away with all three points, never mind one point, seems very harsh on my players.

“There are lessons for a young squad to learn, a young squad that has done extremely well for us this season and will make us better.”

McCarthy, however, was gracious despite the manner of the defeat, and also took the opportunity to praise Daggers manager John Still.

The Chester boss added: “Congratulations to John, I couldn’t be any more pleased for him.

Johnny Hunt of Chester sees red after handling a header from Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge on the line (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Johnny Hunt of Chester sees red after handling a header from Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge on the line (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

“The work he does, he understands more than anybody how the game works, so I am genuinely pleased for him and I wish him all the best for the rest of the season.”

The Blues are the successor club of Chester City who, like Daggers, are among a cluster of teams in the National League with Football League experience.

While Daggers are currently involved in the title race, Chester only have an outside chance of making the play-offs.

But McCarthy hopes his team can soon emulate the Essex club and be pushing for a return to the Football League.

“We’ll take that for the moment, but not for too much longer as we want to be ‘Dagenham’,” said the 46-year-old.

“We’re an ex-league club, so we want to be where Dagenham are in the near future.”

Related articles

Keywords: Corey Whitely Jordan Maguire-Drew John Still Football League National League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

More medal success for Redbridge Sports Centre youngsters

13:00 Ned Keating
Liam Purton (right) collects his boys' under-15 singles gold medal at the Jersey Junior Open (pic: Redbridge Sports Centre)

The latest news from the Redbridge Sports Centre badminton club

Chester boss: We deserved something from Daggers game

12:00 Ned Keating
Chester manager Jon McCarthy (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Blues manager devastated after falling to late defeat at Daggers

Old Loughts down Dereham for East Premier points

11:38
The hockey season is well underway (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Dereham 2 Old Loughts 3

Webb wants O’s to play without fear

10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb urges his team on from the touchline against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Shrimps travel down from Lancashire for pivotal fixture in the battle to stay up this season

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Redbridge kids catch the eye

Redbridge youngsters face the camera after competing in the London Youth Games cross-country event (pic: Team Redbridge).

Maguire-Drew: Bench role spurred me on to get winner

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the winner against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Webb wants O’s to play without fear

Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb urges his team on from the touchline against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Webb: Morecambe match is massive and won’t be easy!

Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb gives instructions from the side against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham Randolph: Saints goal was past me before I knew where to look!

West Ham United goalkeeper Darren Randolph
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now