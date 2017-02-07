Chester boss Jon McCarthy: We deserved something from Dagenham & Redbridge game

Chester manager Jon McCarthy (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Blues manager devastated after falling to late defeat at Daggers

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke George draws Chester level at Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Luke George draws Chester level at Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Chester boss Jon McCarthy felt his side would have been deserved winners had they gained all three points at Dagenham & Redbridge instead of going down 3-2 in the National League.

Daggers took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Jake Sheppard, but the Blues struck twice, through Luke George and Tom Shaw, in the opening 13 minutes of the second period to lead.

The Deva Stadium club looked to be on their way to victory when defender Johnny Hunt was dismissed for handling Shaun Donnellan’s header on the line in the 85th minute, with Corey Whitely netting the penalty.

And in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Jordan Maguire-Drew struck to hand Daggers a vital win, which McCarthy admits was a tough result to take.

Tom Shaw puts Chester in front at Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Tom Shaw puts Chester in front at Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

“We feel very hard done by in terms of the performance we put in,” he said. “To not go away with all three points, never mind one point, seems very harsh on my players.

“There are lessons for a young squad to learn, a young squad that has done extremely well for us this season and will make us better.”

McCarthy, however, was gracious despite the manner of the defeat, and also took the opportunity to praise Daggers manager John Still.

The Chester boss added: “Congratulations to John, I couldn’t be any more pleased for him.

Johnny Hunt of Chester sees red after handling a header from Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge on the line (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Johnny Hunt of Chester sees red after handling a header from Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge on the line (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

“The work he does, he understands more than anybody how the game works, so I am genuinely pleased for him and I wish him all the best for the rest of the season.”

The Blues are the successor club of Chester City who, like Daggers, are among a cluster of teams in the National League with Football League experience.

While Daggers are currently involved in the title race, Chester only have an outside chance of making the play-offs.

But McCarthy hopes his team can soon emulate the Essex club and be pushing for a return to the Football League.

“We’ll take that for the moment, but not for too much longer as we want to be ‘Dagenham’,” said the 46-year-old.

“We’re an ex-league club, so we want to be where Dagenham are in the near future.”