Alliance League champions enjoy record 17-0 romp

16:21 20 December 2016

The 2016/17 football season is approaching the Christmas period (pic Joe Meredith/JMP)

Joe Meredith/JMP

Chingford Athletic put Rainham WMC to sword

Reigning Essex Alliance League champions Chingford Athletic took their biggest step towards a third successive Premier Division title with a record 17-0 win over Rainham Working Men’s Club.

Gary Murray scored six goals and there were hat-tricks for Anton Trice and William Gleeson, plus further goals from Michael Hay (2), David Livie, Zaikhan Kazley and Ralph McBaiden as Chingford moved six points clear at the top.

United London remain second in the table but have lost ground on the leaders following a 3-2 home defeat to neighbours London Falcons.

United led early in the game, but were pegged back by the plucky sixth placed Falcons side who secured an important victory for themselves.

Winning their fifth league match of the season at the weekend were Blue Marlin who hosted the in-form Old Esthameians in Barkingside and came away 3-2 winners.

Isaac Olaleye scored twice for Marlin with Chibueze Anyaegbu also striking to secure a win that keeps them in seventh place and six points clear of the relegation battle beneath them.

Colebrook Royals were big 7-1 winners in Division One as they took on old rivals Ferns Seniors at The Grange.

Chris Stowe’s return from injury proved key as he helped himself to a hat-trick, with George Brislen-Hall (2), Tony Allen and Matthew Judge completing the scoring.

Ferns had a number of chances to keep themselves in the match, but only Lee Niven could find the net.

The division’s other match between Sporting Hackney Reserves and East Ham International proved a topsy-turvy affair, with Hackney 2-0 up in no time, but 3-2 down at the break.

Braces from Olajide Yusuff and debutant Mohammed Namoun eventually saw Hackney to a 4-3 win.

In Division Two, Ryan Reserves returned to the top of the pile for Christmas after beating Old Barkabbeyans Reserves 3-1 at Barking Abbey.

Christopher Plummer was on target for the hosts, but Ryan took the win and opened up a four-point gap at the summit.

Forest Green are now second but were made to work hard for a point as they drew 2-2 with ninth-placed Avondale Rangers.

Green led twice, but plucky Rangers levelled on both occasions to take home a well-earned point.

St Francis Reserves were the biggest winners in Division Three as they secured a third win of the season with an 8-0 triumph against Brentwood United Reserves at Wanstead Flats.

Hat-tricks for both Jerard Cabey and Benjamin George were added to by John Stevens and Luke McCarey in a resounding win.

A single goal was enough to settle the match between Old Esthameians Reserves and Royal Forest as Thomas Boomsma netted to keep Old E’s eighth, four points behind Brentwood United.

Rounding off the league action for 2016 were Wanstead Warriors and Newham Royals, with the latter scooping a sixth win of the campaign, by a 3-0 margin, to move up to sixth and back in touch with the leading pack.

St Johns Deaf travelled to Doncaster Deaf in their British Deaf Football National Cup quarter-final, but despite a Jason McLean goal forcing the game into extra time, they came home empty handed following a 2-1 defeat.

Keywords: Premier Division London

