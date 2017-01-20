Excellent return for Essex Open

Sarah Biss in action for Essex Open Archant

Club enjoys series of wins in Essex Met League

Essex Open enjoyed a good return to Essex Met League action with a convincing 65-27 win over New Cambell Blue.

Having won their first seven matches of the season, Essex took early control with some superb netball, as Sarah Biss, Sarah Cambell and Isabella Morgan-Smith dominated in mid-court.

The returning Maddie Oshodi and Leah Humphries took full advantage with some impressive shooting, as captain Zoie Humphrey and Michelle Stewart dominated the defensive circle to help build a 25-7 lead at the first break.

Dominant Essex put Cambell under growing pressure in the second quarter to ensure the match was all but over as a contest at half time as they led 45-12.

Kim Tynan came on for the second half, but picked up an injury within minutes, and the third quarter was much closer as the score moved along to 55-20.

Both sides struggled for fluency in the final quarter, with errors made, but Essex went on to ensure an emphatic victory ahead of Regional League action against Minchenden this weekend.

Essex Open: Stewart, Humphrey, Cambell, Biss, I Morgan-Smith, Humphries, Oshodi, Tynan.

n Essex Open B were 35-13 up when their Division Two match with Kelmscott was cut short due to one of the umpires falling ill.

The unbeaten side raced into a 5-0 lead as Isabella and Rose Morgan-Smith combiend well with Kate Wilks to provide chances for Aliyah Awoye and Siobahn Livingstone to score.

Nicky Wilks and Ana Glenn defended well at the other end of the court, with Laura Christie also impressing as they built a commanding lead with four minutes of the third quarter to go, when the game was brought to a premature halt and Essex were left awaiting confirmation if the result will stand.

Essex Open: Glenn, N Wilks, K Wilks, R Morgan-Smith, I Morgan-Smith, Livingstone, Awoye, L Carlisle.

n Essex Open C maintained their excellent form with a 44-22 win over Foxes to remain top of Division Five ahead of the D team, who beat QM Old Girls 34-23.

The E team saw their clash with Ilford called off due to a frozen court, but Essex Open F beat New Cambell Yellow 24-16 to open up a clear lead at the top of Division Nine.

Essex Open G are locked in a three-way tie at the top of Division 11, following an excellent 43-30 win over Oakwood C.