Search

Advanced search

Excellent return for Essex Open

09:00 20 January 2017

Sarah Biss in action for Essex Open

Sarah Biss in action for Essex Open

Archant

Club enjoys series of wins in Essex Met League

Comment

Essex Open enjoyed a good return to Essex Met League action with a convincing 65-27 win over New Cambell Blue.

Having won their first seven matches of the season, Essex took early control with some superb netball, as Sarah Biss, Sarah Cambell and Isabella Morgan-Smith dominated in mid-court.

The returning Maddie Oshodi and Leah Humphries took full advantage with some impressive shooting, as captain Zoie Humphrey and Michelle Stewart dominated the defensive circle to help build a 25-7 lead at the first break.

Dominant Essex put Cambell under growing pressure in the second quarter to ensure the match was all but over as a contest at half time as they led 45-12.

Kim Tynan came on for the second half, but picked up an injury within minutes, and the third quarter was much closer as the score moved along to 55-20.

Both sides struggled for fluency in the final quarter, with errors made, but Essex went on to ensure an emphatic victory ahead of Regional League action against Minchenden this weekend.

Essex Open: Stewart, Humphrey, Cambell, Biss, I Morgan-Smith, Humphries, Oshodi, Tynan.

n Essex Open B were 35-13 up when their Division Two match with Kelmscott was cut short due to one of the umpires falling ill.

The unbeaten side raced into a 5-0 lead as Isabella and Rose Morgan-Smith combiend well with Kate Wilks to provide chances for Aliyah Awoye and Siobahn Livingstone to score.

Nicky Wilks and Ana Glenn defended well at the other end of the court, with Laura Christie also impressing as they built a commanding lead with four minutes of the third quarter to go, when the game was brought to a premature halt and Essex were left awaiting confirmation if the result will stand.

Essex Open: Glenn, N Wilks, K Wilks, R Morgan-Smith, I Morgan-Smith, Livingstone, Awoye, L Carlisle.

n Essex Open C maintained their excellent form with a 44-22 win over Foxes to remain top of Division Five ahead of the D team, who beat QM Old Girls 34-23.

The E team saw their clash with Ilford called off due to a frozen court, but Essex Open F beat New Cambell Yellow 24-16 to open up a clear lead at the top of Division Nine.

Essex Open G are locked in a three-way tie at the top of Division 11, following an excellent 43-30 win over Oakwood C.

Keywords: UN Court

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Currie: Daggers have more than enough to cope with old boys

18:00 Ned Keating
Bromley winger Blair Turgott in action for Dagenham & Redbridge earlier in his career (pic: Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO)

Daggers coach confident of dealing with Ravens’ threats

Ansell provides silver service for East London Runners

39 minutes ago
East London Runners face the camera at the Benfleet 15

Member makes progress at Benfleet 15

Still completes double swoop

14:27 Ned Keating
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Daggers agree 18-month deal with midfielder Howells, as defender Sheppard joins on loan

Orient facing massive fight after awful year!

14:00 George Sessions
Andy Hessenthaler looks on while Leyton Orient face Carlisle United along Andy Edwards, who is now the O's manager (pic: Simon O'Connor).

I looked back on the last 12 months at the Brisbane Road club for our ‘Year in Sport’ pull-out this week

Wanstead and Woodford News

Breaking news

Charlie Kutyauripo stabbing: Teen found guilty of murdering former friend at Woodford Bridge party

53 minutes ago
Charlie Kutyauripo, 16, was murdered in Woodford Bridge on Saturday night. Photo: @MostAuthentic

A 17-year-old boy was today convicted of stabbing his former friend to death outside a birthday party in Woodford Bridge, just over a year after the incident.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Manor ‘really happy’ with Sheppard

Nick Sheppard in action for Eton Manor earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).

Fenn admires Hamlets, but needs the points

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

West Ham skipper looks to move on after Payet mutiny

West Ham United's Mark Noble

Defroand earns GB hockey call-up

Former Coopers pupil Emily Defroand has been named in the Great Britain women's squad for the new Olympic cycle

O’s place several experienced players on transfer list

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now