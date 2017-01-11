East London Runners enjoy Essex Cross-Country Championships

Members make first appearances of 2017

East London Runners got the new year off to a good start at the Essex Cross-Country Championships at Woodford’s Claybury Park.

A big club contingent took part, with Thomas Grimes leading the men home in their 7.5-mile race, finishing 18th in a time of 41 minutes 19 seconds.

Mark Boulton (42.52) and Patrick Brown (42.55) were not far behind, while Billy Rayner (44.18), Dan Gritton (46.11), Dan Senior (46.37), Spencer Evans (47.28), Ciaran Canavan (48.12), Scott McMillan (48.29) and Andrew Baxter (49.56) also beat the 50-minute mark.

Gareth Davies came home in 53 minutes exactly, with Jonathan Wooldridge (55.47), December’s runner of the month Paul Marshall (56,10), Lance Fuller (56.39), John Healy (56.55), Grant Conway (57.28), Carlton D’Souza (58.10), Richard Potter (61.08) and Jason Levy (66.35) completing the line-up.

The A team finished seventh overall, with the B team in 19th and the C team 24th.

East London’s women were led home over their five-mile race by Eleanor Wilkinson, who finished 46th in 39.29.

Sarah Burns (41.58), Fiona Critchley (42.57), Chloe Millan (43.09), Claire Emery (44.33) and Maud Hodson (45.07) were not far apart, as Julie Campbell (46.35) and Susannah McLaren (47.07) went sub-50 minutes to finish inside the top 100.

Jane Niewczansinski (50.20) and Diana Rexhepaj (50.33) had a good battle, with Caroline Moore (51.02), Alexandra Rutishauser-Perera (51.38), Sonia Cheadle (57.33), five-mile cross-country debutant Joanna Wood (58.42), Sarah Pascal (58.45) and Elizabeth O’Donnell (60.01) also in action.

The women’s A team were 14th, with the B team 16th, the C team 27th and a D team finishing 29th.

n East London Runners saw three of their women shine at the Mince Pie Revenge Duathlon at the Velopark on Sunday.

Ava Lee was first female home and 20th overall in 50.28, after a two-mile run, 10-mile bike ride and closing one-mile run, as Sarah Burns (52.32) finished third and Paula Bedford (53.21) took fourth.

For the men, Daniel Lee was 15th overall in 48.57, with Graham Peacock 55th in 57.38 and Jason Levy 63rd in 59.15.

n Paul Marshall was named December’s runner of the month after improving his 5k and half-marathon personal bests.

A regular in the Sunday Cross-Country League, Marshall also finished a creditable 19th in a field of 250 at the Great Yorkshire Pieathlon, where athletes combined a challenging trail race with pie-eating!

A spokesperson said: “Paul is a lively character at East London Runners, sharing his enthusiasm for running with members on a Wednesday evening run and at club races and events.”