Search

Advanced search

East London Runners enjoy Essex Cross-Country Championships

12:00 11 January 2017

East London Runners' men at the Essex Cross-Country Championships

East London Runners' men at the Essex Cross-Country Championships

Archant

Members make first appearances of 2017

Comment
East London Runners' women at the Essex Cross-Country ChampionshipsEast London Runners' women at the Essex Cross-Country Championships

East London Runners got the new year off to a good start at the Essex Cross-Country Championships at Woodford’s Claybury Park.

A big club contingent took part, with Thomas Grimes leading the men home in their 7.5-mile race, finishing 18th in a time of 41 minutes 19 seconds.

Mark Boulton (42.52) and Patrick Brown (42.55) were not far behind, while Billy Rayner (44.18), Dan Gritton (46.11), Dan Senior (46.37), Spencer Evans (47.28), Ciaran Canavan (48.12), Scott McMillan (48.29) and Andrew Baxter (49.56) also beat the 50-minute mark.

Gareth Davies came home in 53 minutes exactly, with Jonathan Wooldridge (55.47), December’s runner of the month Paul Marshall (56,10), Lance Fuller (56.39), John Healy (56.55), Grant Conway (57.28), Carlton D’Souza (58.10), Richard Potter (61.08) and Jason Levy (66.35) completing the line-up.

East London Runners' Ava Lee, Sarah Burns and Paula Bedford at the Velopark DuathlonEast London Runners' Ava Lee, Sarah Burns and Paula Bedford at the Velopark Duathlon

The A team finished seventh overall, with the B team in 19th and the C team 24th.

East London’s women were led home over their five-mile race by Eleanor Wilkinson, who finished 46th in 39.29.

Sarah Burns (41.58), Fiona Critchley (42.57), Chloe Millan (43.09), Claire Emery (44.33) and Maud Hodson (45.07) were not far apart, as Julie Campbell (46.35) and Susannah McLaren (47.07) went sub-50 minutes to finish inside the top 100.

Jane Niewczansinski (50.20) and Diana Rexhepaj (50.33) had a good battle, with Caroline Moore (51.02), Alexandra Rutishauser-Perera (51.38), Sonia Cheadle (57.33), five-mile cross-country debutant Joanna Wood (58.42), Sarah Pascal (58.45) and Elizabeth O’Donnell (60.01) also in action.

Paul Marshall was runner of the month at East London RunnersPaul Marshall was runner of the month at East London Runners

The women’s A team were 14th, with the B team 16th, the C team 27th and a D team finishing 29th.

n East London Runners saw three of their women shine at the Mince Pie Revenge Duathlon at the Velopark on Sunday.

Ava Lee was first female home and 20th overall in 50.28, after a two-mile run, 10-mile bike ride and closing one-mile run, as Sarah Burns (52.32) finished third and Paula Bedford (53.21) took fourth.

For the men, Daniel Lee was 15th overall in 48.57, with Graham Peacock 55th in 57.38 and Jason Levy 63rd in 59.15.

n Paul Marshall was named December’s runner of the month after improving his 5k and half-marathon personal bests.

A regular in the Sunday Cross-Country League, Marshall also finished a creditable 19th in a field of 250 at the Great Yorkshire Pieathlon, where athletes combined a challenging trail race with pie-eating!

A spokesperson said: “Paul is a lively character at East London Runners, sharing his enthusiasm for running with members on a Wednesday evening run and at club races and events.”

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

East London Runners enjoy Essex Cross-Country Championships

32 minutes ago
East London Runners' men at the Essex Cross-Country Championships

Members make first appearances of 2017

Edwards: Relegation is a serious threat for O’s

10:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline against Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Southend United defender discusses fitness of Sam Dalby and Sandro Semedo and east Londoners inconsistency

Ilford target Wadham win

09:00 Elvin Mensah
Ilford manager Allan Fenn (left) and goalkeeper coach Dave Morgan look on (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The Foxes were left frustrated at home to FC Romania last weekend after conceding a penalty two minutes from time to draw 2-2

West Ham’s Cottee: No tackles, no fight, no excuses, now it is time to show character

08:30 Tony Cottee, West Ham Columnist
West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Our West Ham columnist Tony Cottee says it is back to basics after Man City thrashing

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Ilford pay penalty as points are shared

The main stand at Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

LOFT call on Becchetti to sell O’s and it looks like he will

Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient player ratings: Bees sting O’s after mistakes

Barnet substitute Jamal Campbell-Ryce lobs the ball over Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak which hit the crossbar and resulted in Curtis Weston putting in the rebound (pic: Simon O'Connor).

McMillan: London game just like any other

Head Coach Nate McMillan (second left) of Indiana Pacers (pic: Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

Orient boss in dark over Simpson’s future

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir congratulates Jay Simpson on his goal against Accrington Stanley with Sandro Semedo behind the pair (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now