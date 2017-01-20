Search

Advanced search

Crostyx begin new year with fine win

13:00 20 January 2017

Sophie Smith in action for Crostyx (pic Stephen Leel)

Sophie Smith in action for Crostyx (pic Stephen Leel)

Archant

Cole goal enough to down Broxbourne

Comment

Crostyx women began 2017 with a fine win over Broxbourne in East One South.

After some intense training sessions since Christmas, they were raring to go as they travelled to face the third-placed side.

The visitors dominated the first half, controlling possession thanks to Anna Lawes, Vicki Berrill, Izzy Jones and Rhona Mackie.

And after testing the home keeper early on, England youngster Lucy Leel went on a mazy run and was awarded a short corner, with Crostyx producing a training ground move that saw Sophie Smith inject to berrill, before Laura Feldman disguised a shot to Hannah Cole to deflect in at the post.

Crostyx continued to fight tirelessly in the second half, with Feldman, Smith, Maddie Greene, Ella Day and player of the match Lara Pollock working in midfield to frustrate the hosts.

And as Broxbourne looked to get back into the game, keeper Aoife Kelly snuffed out any chances that came their way.

Forwards Kat Hawes, Cole and Leel persistently ran the channels to cause problems for the home defence and one goal proved enough to secure a superb victory ahead of a home meeting with Wapping seconds this weekend.

The men saw their East Two South match at Bedford abandoned in the second half as the pitch froze, but the seconds ran out 4-1 winners over Witham.

The visitors began well, but saw their attacks snuffed out by Guy Peddy and Alfie Tedder, and Crostyx countered to open the scoring as Joe Whitehead fired a reverse stick shot home.

The outstanding Dominic Bury and Hugo Standring denied Witham a reply, with hard-working Harry Marshall then winning a short corner.

And Crostyx captain Nick Gillett slipped a superb pass to Whitehead to unleash an unstoppable shot past the visiting keeper to double the advantage.

Ollie Betts and James Inch created more chances with their pace and slick passing, with Ja Akbar showing a deft touch to make it 3-0 at the interval.

Barney Tedder made several reflex saves after the restart, before Witham scrambled home a reply, but Crostyx had the final say as Inch, Marshall and Tom Styles combined well for Whitehead to complete his hat-trick.

The thirds beat their Witham counterparts with the only goal of their game, while the women’s thirds beat Harlow 2-0, as the seconds saw their fixture fall victim to a frozen pitch.

Keywords: United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Currie: Daggers have more than enough to cope with old boys

18:00 Ned Keating
Bromley winger Blair Turgott in action for Dagenham & Redbridge earlier in his career (pic: Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO)

Daggers coach confident of dealing with Ravens’ threats

Ansell provides silver service for East London Runners

39 minutes ago
East London Runners face the camera at the Benfleet 15

Member makes progress at Benfleet 15

Still completes double swoop

14:27 Ned Keating
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Daggers agree 18-month deal with midfielder Howells, as defender Sheppard joins on loan

Orient facing massive fight after awful year!

14:00 George Sessions
Andy Hessenthaler looks on while Leyton Orient face Carlisle United along Andy Edwards, who is now the O's manager (pic: Simon O'Connor).

I looked back on the last 12 months at the Brisbane Road club for our ‘Year in Sport’ pull-out this week

Wanstead and Woodford News

Breaking news

Charlie Kutyauripo stabbing: Teen found guilty of murdering former friend at Woodford Bridge party

53 minutes ago
Charlie Kutyauripo, 16, was murdered in Woodford Bridge on Saturday night. Photo: @MostAuthentic

A 17-year-old boy was today convicted of stabbing his former friend to death outside a birthday party in Woodford Bridge, just over a year after the incident.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Manor ‘really happy’ with Sheppard

Nick Sheppard in action for Eton Manor earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).

Fenn admires Hamlets, but needs the points

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

West Ham skipper looks to move on after Payet mutiny

West Ham United's Mark Noble

Defroand earns GB hockey call-up

Former Coopers pupil Emily Defroand has been named in the Great Britain women's squad for the new Olympic cycle

O’s place several experienced players on transfer list

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now