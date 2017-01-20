Crostyx begin new year with fine win

Cole goal enough to down Broxbourne

Crostyx women began 2017 with a fine win over Broxbourne in East One South.

After some intense training sessions since Christmas, they were raring to go as they travelled to face the third-placed side.

The visitors dominated the first half, controlling possession thanks to Anna Lawes, Vicki Berrill, Izzy Jones and Rhona Mackie.

And after testing the home keeper early on, England youngster Lucy Leel went on a mazy run and was awarded a short corner, with Crostyx producing a training ground move that saw Sophie Smith inject to berrill, before Laura Feldman disguised a shot to Hannah Cole to deflect in at the post.

Crostyx continued to fight tirelessly in the second half, with Feldman, Smith, Maddie Greene, Ella Day and player of the match Lara Pollock working in midfield to frustrate the hosts.

And as Broxbourne looked to get back into the game, keeper Aoife Kelly snuffed out any chances that came their way.

Forwards Kat Hawes, Cole and Leel persistently ran the channels to cause problems for the home defence and one goal proved enough to secure a superb victory ahead of a home meeting with Wapping seconds this weekend.

The men saw their East Two South match at Bedford abandoned in the second half as the pitch froze, but the seconds ran out 4-1 winners over Witham.

The visitors began well, but saw their attacks snuffed out by Guy Peddy and Alfie Tedder, and Crostyx countered to open the scoring as Joe Whitehead fired a reverse stick shot home.

The outstanding Dominic Bury and Hugo Standring denied Witham a reply, with hard-working Harry Marshall then winning a short corner.

And Crostyx captain Nick Gillett slipped a superb pass to Whitehead to unleash an unstoppable shot past the visiting keeper to double the advantage.

Ollie Betts and James Inch created more chances with their pace and slick passing, with Ja Akbar showing a deft touch to make it 3-0 at the interval.

Barney Tedder made several reflex saves after the restart, before Witham scrambled home a reply, but Crostyx had the final say as Inch, Marshall and Tom Styles combined well for Whitehead to complete his hat-trick.

The thirds beat their Witham counterparts with the only goal of their game, while the women’s thirds beat Harlow 2-0, as the seconds saw their fixture fall victim to a frozen pitch.