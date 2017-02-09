Search

Advanced search

Upton Barks: The life of a pro boxer

15:00 09 February 2017

Anto Upton in action in one of his earlier fights (pic Nicky Nunn)

Anto Upton in action in one of his earlier fights (pic Nicky Nunn)

Archant

Anto Upton talks boxing in our new column

Comment

I predicted a points win for John Ryder over Adam Etches at the weekend and I was right. I even said that Ryder may even get the stoppage, which I think he could have done, but he just never really went in for the kill: he’d land good shots, then go back to his boxing.

I watched David Price’s fight, he lost in the seventh round to Christian Hammer. I wanted him to win because he’s a nice fella and we’re signed to the same management team, but he just hasn’t got the fire in his belly anymore, he gave up. For him, it must be so devastating, and I reckon he’ll quit now, which is a shame.

This week, for me, is just business as usual. I have quite a strict routine which works well for me and my brothers Sonny and Paul.

Monday morning I’ll be at the West Ham Gym training hard and doing a bit of strength and conditioning, and then roadwork later at night.

On Tuesday, I’ll be on my own doing a bit of cardio work.

Wednesday is sparring at the gym and, at night, I’ll do more running.

Thursday will be a more relaxing day on the pads and working on technical things with a bit of shadow boxing and some abdominal work. When I say relaxing, it’s hard training still, but just giving the muscles a bit of a shake out on the pads.

Friday will be a hard session with some sparring and then more running and cardio at night.

When I lived in Manchester, we trained at Ricky Hatton’s gym and the routine always worked for me so I’ve carried on with it. We train hard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; the other days are for recovering, shaking out and ticking over.

Obviously, different gyms have different ideas and, over the years, I’ve taken bits from each ones I’ve trained in, but this is what works well for me so if it’s not broke, then why fix it?

Rest is just as important as the work. When I first turned pro, I had seven fights in the first year, which is really busy for a fighter. You have to know when and how to rest in order to recover well so that you can be 100 per cent for the next training session. The older you get, the more you learn!

I’ll be live on air this Saturday at 4pm on Phoenix FM on their sports show, talking about my next fight. They had triple world champion Ricky Burns on last week. Listeners can tune in on 98FM to hear the interview.

For tickets to the show, please contact 07951 318 081

To follow Anto Upton on Twitter, click here.

Anto would like to thank his sponsors The Meat Man, Warm Front Ltd, Muscle Doctor, Tully Tyres, his management team MTK and Agent Tim Rickson.

Related articles

Keywords: Manchester

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Edwards eager for Manor to get good habits back after poor run

18:00 George Sessions
Eton Manor's Jack Sullivan runs away from a Letchworth Garden City opponent during the meeting between the two clubs on October 22 (pic: Martin Pearl).

New Wilderness outfit host Letchworth Garden City this weekend hoping to get back on track

Maguire-Drew praises Still for faith in him

17:00 Ned Keating
Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the winning goal against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers forward grabbed winner against Chester last weekend

Eaton excited by Redbridge’s trip to seaside

16:00 George Sessions
Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Motormen travel to Southchurch Park to play second round tie in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy

The life of a pro boxer

15:00
Anto Upton in action in one of his earlier fights (pic Nicky Nunn)

Anto Upton talks boxing in our new column

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Foxes must do ‘professional job’ at FC Romania

Sipho Mtyanda scored a hat-trick for Ilford in their win over London Bari (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Redbridge kids catch the eye

Redbridge youngsters face the camera after competing in the London Youth Games cross-country event (pic: Team Redbridge).

Maguire-Drew: Bench role spurred me on to get winner

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the winner against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

London title for Fairbairn’s Riaz

New London champion Tahaa Riaz (Fairbairn) with beaten finalist Sammin Mohammed (Northolt)

Ilford down Romania with quick-fire goals

Isaac Nkosi was on target for Ilford in their win at FC Romania (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now