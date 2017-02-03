Search

Advanced search

Upton Barks: I’m buzzing for Belfast return

17:30 03 February 2017

Anto Upton in action in one of his earlier fights (pic Nicky Nunn)

Anto Upton in action in one of his earlier fights (pic Nicky Nunn)

Archant

Anto Upton talks boxing in our new column

Comment

I’ve just started sparring in my training camp for my next fight on March 3 in Belfast.

I don’t spar all the way through, only when it gets to around four to five weeks out.

Today, I went a few rounds with Bradley Smith and Nathan Weise in the West Ham gym.

I’ve also got Michael Grant, Philip Bowes, and Larry Ekundayo available, it’s world-class sparring in your own gym, so you don’t have to go anywhere else looking for it.

It’s buzzing in the West Ham gym now and I’m really starting to get comfortable there. We all train like demons, but we do like a laugh and a joke as well; there’s a strong bond and I’m liking it.

It was hard for me to split from Ricky Hatton and leave Manchester, but working with Barry Smith has been great so far.

My support comes from all over, but I really want people in Belfast to come out and back me in my next fight at the Devenish Complex so I can fight in Ireland more often.

The show is just around the corner from my house in Belfast. It’s just a six-rounder, but I can’t wait to get back in there because it’s been a while since my last fight, in July last year when I won the English super-lightweight title.

It’ll be my first fight with my new team in the corner consisting of Barry, Harry Andrews and former English champion Tommy Martin.

The show will be co-promoted by my management MTK and Mark Ginley, a former professional boxer from Belfast.

My brother Sonny used to hang around with Mark and I’m very friendly with his younger brother Ray, he’s a coach now and has taken me on the pads before.

Ray has a good boxer in Lewis Crocker who makes his debut on the February 18 BoxNation TV show in Belfast, so good luck to them both.

I can see Ray Ginley becoming another trainer like Shane McGuigan that every boxer wants to be with. They will make a good team together with Ray training and Mark promoting.

My brothers Sonny and Pauly are both fighting on St Patricks day in Brentwood on March 17 and I’ll stay in Belfast for a week after my fight then I’ll be back home to support the boys in their fights.

There’s boxing on ITV Box Office this weekend with Chris Eubank Jr going for his first world title at super-middleweight against Renold Quinlan.

I know my fighters and I have never heard of the other guy! Eubank is a good, strong, hungry boxer and he will be a world champ one day (IBO is not a recognised world title) but my advice would be to stop talking rubbish about Golovkin and just fight him!

The best fight on that show will be Etches v Ryder. It’s a must-win for them both because where does the other fighter go from there if they get beat?

Ryder could possibly stop Etches, although it’s a big ask for him, but Etches does walk on to shots. Ryder should outbox him all day but he’s frustrating.

I remember watching Ryder spar with Darren Barker and I used to say ‘this guy is so good’, and I can remember when he came up against Eamonn O’Kane and everyone thought he would lose to him, but I said no way and John went out there and battered him!

I hope that David Price beats Christian Hammer too. David is managed by MTK, like me, and I’d like to see him do well because he’s a nice guy.

I think he’s been a bit unlucky in his career, but he’s with Dave Coldwell now who is good trainer.

*For tickets to the show, contact 07951 318 081, and follow @AntouptonJR on Twitter.

Anto would like to thank his sponsors The Meat Man, Warm Front Ltd, Muscle Doctor, Tully Tyres, his management team MTK and agent Tim Rickson.

Keywords: ITV Ireland Manchester

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

O’s boss ready for challenge

18:30 Exclusive by George Sessions
Danny Webb is the new manager of Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

33-year-old discusses the influence of his father David Webb and how he’s worked his way up at Leyton Orient

Upton Barks: I’m buzzing for Belfast return

17:30
Anto Upton in action in one of his earlier fights (pic Nicky Nunn)

Anto Upton talks boxing in our new column

Webb wants to give Orient fans something to get excited about

17:05 George Sessions
Leyton Orient supporters sing at Oxford United last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New O’s boss hails supporters for regularly coming to Brisbane Road despite the teams struggles in League Two this season

Danny’s determined to prevent O’s going down

14:37 Exclusive by George Sessions
Danny Webb (right) looks on with Andy Edwards at Doncaster Rovers earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New man in the Brisbane Road hotseat discusses the departures of Andy Edwards and Richard Thomas and the promotion of Omer Riza and Michael Amoah

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Ilford make it nine unbeaten

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ian’s frustrated as Manor suffer at Priorians to slip down table

Nick Sheppard in action for Eton Manor earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).

Kelly ‘due to train’ with O’s this week

Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Fenn seeks different outcome this time around

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Redbridge trio earn FA Cup rewards

Former Beal pupil Jamie Collins celebrates after his goal saw Sutton upset Leeds in the FA Cup (pic Nick Potts/PA)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now