Rugby Union: Brave display not enough for Ilford Wanderers at Stowmarket

Action from Ilford Wanderers' trip to Stowmarket (pic: Colin Brown) Archant

London Three North East: Stowmarket 64 Ilford Wanderers 5

Ilford Wanderers slipped to a fourth-straight defeat in London Three North East despite putting in a brave effort away to Stowmarket.

The hosts dominated posession for much of the first half, but Wanderers’ doggedness kept them at bay for half an hour; indeed their scrum and lineout made life very uncomfortable for Stowmarket’s forwards.

Ilford were rewarded for their efforts in a rare attack on the host’s line when a powerful forward effort put inspirational skipper Jason Taylor over the line for a well deserved try, which was the first scored of the match.

Unfortunately Wanderers couldn’t stretch their lead as Stowmarket hit back immediately to level and, through a slice of luck which saw their number eight run under the posts, took a lead that they went on to stretch at regular intervals.

The hosts were good value for their win, but Ilford can take heart from the fact that their injury ravaged side, with more forwards than backs in their three-quarter line, were able to contain a well organised team for two thirds of the game.

Taylor commented: “At this stage of the season the scoreline is almost irrelevant. What is important is that we continue to show that sort of team spirit and make life uncomfortable for everyone we play. I couldn’t be more proud of the way the team stuck at it today.”