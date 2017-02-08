Search

London title for Fairbairn’s Riaz

17:30 08 February 2017

New London champion Tahaa Riaz (Fairbairn) with beaten finalist Sammin Mohammed (Northolt)

New London champion Tahaa Riaz (Fairbairn) with beaten finalist Sammin Mohammed (Northolt)

Youngster impresses to lift silverware

Fairbairn’s Tahaa Riaz continued his march along England Boxing’s Youth title trail when he took the London 64kg title in style at Five Star BC, Harold Hill on Sunday.

Riaz had scored an impressive semi-final win at the venue a week earlier and was again tested by Northolt rival Sammin Mohammed in the final.

But the Ilford club entry proved too good for a determined opponent, building up an early lead and rocking his rival with solid blows in the later stages.

The unanimous verdict from the ringside judges sent new London champion Riaz forward to the national rounds of the competition.

Meanwhile, Fairbairn boxers clashed with strong rivals from Islington BC when the Ilford club staged a top-class tournament at East Ham Working Men’s Club on Friday.

Martin McDonagh and Umar Khan were two home club boxers coming through with good wins in return bouts against north London rivals.

McDonagh and Freddie Kinsella swapped solid punches in an all-action encounter which saw the verdict go in favour of the Fairbairn boxer.

Clubmate Khan also took a points verdict over Dillon McDonagh when both boxers earned the applause in their crowd pleasing contest.

However, Islington’s Kerem Serten came through as a narrow winner with a split verdict against home club rival Hamza Namajee, as Fairbairn’s Steve McDonagh took the verdict against Tolga Kesan (Islington).

Honours were shared after two Fairbairn boxers, Michael Maughan and Tarim Ulhaq faced Dagenham BC opponents.

Dagger Ray Howell stepped up the pace with well-timed attacks to take the verdict against Maughan, but the result was reversed when Daggers Waqar Rafiq faced Tarim Ulhaq as, after a slow start, the powerful Fairbairn boxer finished strongly to triumph.

New boys Kye Basi and John McDonagh showed promising form in no-decision skills bouts, but the show stealer was the Southern Counties Youth Championship clash which saw John Johnson (The Ring) outpoint Hassim Azim (Pinewood) in a thriller.

