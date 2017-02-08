Good weekend for Gator boys

Gator's Kaiser Syed had a skills bout at Cheshunt Archant

Club celebrate string of wins

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gator ABC celebrated three wins out of three at the National Schools’ semi-finals at the weekend.

Chris O’Driscol outpointed Kaine Finnerty (Academy Luton) at the TA Centre in Grove Park, Lewisham for the first Gator success, before Bobby Newman beat Shane Murphy (Finchley) on points.

Gerald McDonagh then outpointed Charlie Hudson (Marvels Lane) to complete the hat-trick for the club.

Gator also sent a strong line-up to the Cheshunt boxing show last Saturday.

Javir Sanger and Jack Caward dominated their respective bouts against Cheshunt’s J. Gale and N. Miah to come away victorious.

And Kaiser Syed and Taran Raj Singh both looked slick in their skills bouts, with Syed facing T. Cotterel and Singh boxing J. Hambridge.