Basketball: LA Lakers star Luol Deng excited for return of NBA Global Games

18:00 05 January 2017

LA Lakers small forward Luol Deng (pic: NBAE/Getty)

Archant

Denver Nuggets and Indiand Pacers face off at The O2 Arena on January 12

Londoner Luol Deng says he hopes the NBA Global Games continue to help grow basketball in London, with the series set to return next week,

Denver Nuggets face Indiana Pacers at The O2 Arena on January 12 – the sixth regular season game to take place in the capital since March 2011.

Deng, who now plys his trade for LA Lakers, played at the venue in 2009 during his stint with Chicago Bulls, helping them to narrowly edge a thrilling pre-season game 102-101.

And the small forward knows it is important for NBA action to return to the capital on a regular basis if basketball is to become a popular sport in the United Kingdom.

“I’m always excited when it (NBA Global Games London) happens — there’s always hope that the UK will start taking basketball more seriously,” said the 31-year-old.

“The NBA is serious about it and wants to bring awareness and let the fans be a part of it.

“I had the chance to play (in London) when we played the Utah Jazz when I was with the Chicago Bulls and because I’m from London I really enjoyed it.

“All my team-mates enjoyed the city, loved the fans and the game. When you’re from the US, going to the UK is an easy transition — it’s culturally very similar, especially the language and everything.”

•Denver Nuggets host Indiana Pacers at The O2 Arena in London on January 12 as part of NBA Global Games London 2017. The game is live on BT Sport or via NBA LEAGUE PASS (www.nba.tv).

Keywords: United Kingdom United States London

