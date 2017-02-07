Badminton: More medal success for Redbridge Sports Centre youngsters

Liam Purton (right) collects his boys' under-15 singles gold medal at the Jersey Junior Open (pic: Redbridge Sports Centre) Archant

The latest news from the Redbridge Sports Centre badminton club

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Redbridge Sports Centre’s badminton squads have continued their fine habit of collecting medals at tournaments, with recent success both in England and the Channel Islands.

Rhea Ramakrishnan, competing in only her fifth tournament, collected three medals at the recent Oxfordshire under-12 bronze tournament, bringing her season’s tally to six. Ramakrishnan collected gold in the mixed doubles, silver in girls’ doubles and bronze in the girls’ singles.

At the Redbridge under-16 bronze event, Esher Bahara won a bronze medal in the boys’ singles and paired up with Devesh Pungaliya to win his second bronze of the day in the boys’ doubles, while Arushi Agrawal picked up a bronze medal in the girls’ doubles at the local event.

Further afield, Liam Purton flew to Jersey and collected six medals at the Jersey Junior Open.

Purton won the under-15 boys’ singles and the under-17 mixed doubles, taking his season’s gold medal tally to 12, one ahead of fellow PC player Alicia Chu.

Purton’s other medals at the Jersey event came in the under-15 boys’ doubles, under-17 boys’ singles, under-17 boys’ doubles and under-19 boys’ singles.