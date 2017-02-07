Search

Advanced search

Badminton: More medal success for Redbridge Sports Centre youngsters

13:00 07 February 2017

Liam Purton (right) collects his boys' under-15 singles gold medal at the Jersey Junior Open (pic: Redbridge Sports Centre)

Liam Purton (right) collects his boys' under-15 singles gold medal at the Jersey Junior Open (pic: Redbridge Sports Centre)

Archant

The latest news from the Redbridge Sports Centre badminton club

Comment

Redbridge Sports Centre’s badminton squads have continued their fine habit of collecting medals at tournaments, with recent success both in England and the Channel Islands.

Rhea Ramakrishnan, competing in only her fifth tournament, collected three medals at the recent Oxfordshire under-12 bronze tournament, bringing her season’s tally to six. Ramakrishnan collected gold in the mixed doubles, silver in girls’ doubles and bronze in the girls’ singles.

At the Redbridge under-16 bronze event, Esher Bahara won a bronze medal in the boys’ singles and paired up with Devesh Pungaliya to win his second bronze of the day in the boys’ doubles, while Arushi Agrawal picked up a bronze medal in the girls’ doubles at the local event.

Further afield, Liam Purton flew to Jersey and collected six medals at the Jersey Junior Open.

Purton won the under-15 boys’ singles and the under-17 mixed doubles, taking his season’s gold medal tally to 12, one ahead of fellow PC player Alicia Chu.

Purton’s other medals at the Jersey event came in the under-15 boys’ doubles, under-17 boys’ singles, under-17 boys’ doubles and under-19 boys’ singles.

Keywords: United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

More medal success for Redbridge Sports Centre youngsters

13:00 Ned Keating
Liam Purton (right) collects his boys' under-15 singles gold medal at the Jersey Junior Open (pic: Redbridge Sports Centre)

The latest news from the Redbridge Sports Centre badminton club

Chester boss: We deserved something from Daggers game

12:00 Ned Keating
Chester manager Jon McCarthy (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Blues manager devastated after falling to late defeat at Daggers

Old Loughts down Dereham for East Premier points

11:38
The hockey season is well underway (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Dereham 2 Old Loughts 3

Webb wants O’s to play without fear

10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb urges his team on from the touchline against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Shrimps travel down from Lancashire for pivotal fixture in the battle to stay up this season

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Redbridge kids catch the eye

Redbridge youngsters face the camera after competing in the London Youth Games cross-country event (pic: Team Redbridge).

Maguire-Drew: Bench role spurred me on to get winner

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the winner against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Webb wants O’s to play without fear

Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb urges his team on from the touchline against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Webb: Morecambe match is massive and won’t be easy!

Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb gives instructions from the side against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham Randolph: Saints goal was past me before I knew where to look!

West Ham United goalkeeper Darren Randolph
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now