Ansell provides silver service for East London Runners

Member makes progress at Benfleet 15

East London Runners’ Jennifer Ansell went one better at this year’s Benfleet 15 to claim a silver medal.

Ansell was the second woman to finish, in one hour 49 minutes and 44 seconds, after placing third in 2016, as team-mate Antonio Martin Romero finished ninth overall in 1:36.16.

Regis Martin (1:52.22) also beat the two-hour mark, while James Creed was six seconds outside it and Carlton D’Souza (2:00.39) also squeezed inside the top 100.

Jonathan Wooldridge (2:03.12), John Healy (2:10.10), Dominic Dragonetti (2:12.21), Suzannae Bench (2:14.59), Janet Bywater (2:20.52), Susannan McLaren (2:31.28), Fiona Critchley (2:31.43) and Dave Knight (2:41.36) completed the East London line-up in a field of 564 finishers.

Bench said: “After doing it five years ago I vowed never again. Despite the mud, hills, rain and snow I really enjoyed it and took 15 minutes off my previous time!”

n Maud Hodson had a busy weekend, but defied a head injury to finish the Country to Capital 45-mile event on Saturday in 8:18.47.

Hodson took a tumble around the 30-mile mark but mopped up the blood to follow clubmate Dan Gritton (6:12.08) home and was back in action the following day in a Sunday League fixture at Watford.

Thomas Grimes led East London home in sixth place overall in 35.23, with Paul Marshall (46.18) and Doug Mansell (53.34) ahead of the brave Hodson (56.57).

Meanwhile, Laura Woodhouse (49.55) and Lucy Barron (52.29) took on the Run Through Greenwich Park 10k, after Spencer Evans (37.43) and James Nichols (39.20) had set new personal bests to finish seventh and 10th at the Victoria Park 10k, ahead of Laura Johnston (54.41).

Also in action at Victoria Park, but competing in the half marathon were Paula Bedford (1:43.10), Sarah Burns (1:50.31) and Katherine Harris (1:51.10).