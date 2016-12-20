Youngsters from Wanstead and Woodford celebrate 100 years of Cub Scouts

Cub Scouts from the Epping Forest South District Jeannette Briggs

Nearly 200 Cubs from Wanstead and Woodford celebrated the 100th anniversary of Cub Scouting last week with a special party.

At exactly 7.16pm on Friday, the youngsters, who are part of the Epping Forest South District, renewed their Scout Promise before tucking into slices of three giant cakes made for the occasion.

A spokeswoman said: “The cakes were cut by the three Adult Leaders who have served the longest time in Epping Forest South District. The whole celebration was masterminded by Assistant District Commissioner Steve Baxter.”