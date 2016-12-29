Search

Young Citizen: Chadwell Heath fundraiser making difference to lives of vulnerable children

15:15 29 December 2016

Tiharna Vaja-Barthram has been nominated for a Young Citizen award after using her saved university money to sponsor children in poorer countries

Tiharna Vaja-Barthram has been nominated for a Young Citizen award after using her saved university money to sponsor children in poorer countries

Archant

An 11-year-old has fundraised thousands after a TV advert inspired her to raise cash for children living in poor countries.

Comment

Incredibly, Tiharna Vaja-Barthram, of Eccleston Crescent, Chadwell Heath, was just two years old when she began to pester her mum to donate money to charity.

The TV advert was for Plan International UK – a charity which promotes children’s rights and equality for girls around the world.

“She’s been on at me from the moment she could speak,” said mum Kay.

“She said, ‘I’m going to have an education in this country no matter what, but these children haven’t got anything, they’re struggling for a dinner every day.’”

At the age of five, Tiharna redirected payments into her university fund set up by Kay, to sponsor two children abroad.

“I sponsor Marcodonio, 12, in Guatemala and Edele, 10, in Ethiopia,” said Tiharna.

The youngster has gone on to raise a total of £5,136 through holding 10k walks, dress-down days and cupcake sales at her former school, Barley Lane Primary.

The charity’s fundraising co-ordinator Laura Coffin said: “We are very grateful for the amazing efforts and support from Tiharna over the years – thank you Tiharna, you really are a star supporter.”

The youngster’s continued generosity has led her to gain a second Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Club Young Citizen Award nomination after receiving her first aged nine.

“I feel really happy and proud that I’m doing something,” she said.

“People should try fundraising. People [like Marcodonia and Edele] have to walk miles and miles to get water and go to school.”

See next week’s Recorder for a round-up of all this year’s Young Citizen monthly winners.

