World Book Day: Redbridge youngsters and teachers celebrate 20th anniversary of reading initiative
15:51 02 March 2017
Archant
School uniforms are out and all manner of zany outfits are in as the borough’s youngsters (and a few adults) come together to celebrate World Book Day.
Kids Inc in South Woodford took part in World Book Day. Pupils in Butterfly Class with Lucy Bibbey. Picture by Ellie Hoskins
Kids Inc in South Woodford took part in World Book Day. Pupils in Labybird Class. Picture by Ellie Hoskins
Kids Inc in South Woodford took part in World Book Day. Pupils in Caterpillar Class with Georgina Calaz, Katrina Fish, Sandra and Sadia Nazir. Picture by Ellie Hoskins
Kids Inc in South Woodford took part in World Book Day. Picture by Ellie Hoskins
Kids Inc in South Woodford took part in World Book Day. Asmia Akhter and Inderpal Dhanjal with Lenny Williams who is seven months. Picture by Ellie Hoskins
Students and staff dressed up for World Book Day at Palmer Catholic Academy. Mya, Erin, Kadija, Teodora and Alex
Students and staff dressed up for World Book Day at Palmer Catholic Academy. Peter, Alisha, Ana and Sara
Students and staff dressed up for World Book Day at Palmer Catholic Academy.
Children at Forest School, Snaresbrook, celebrating World Book Day.
Pupils getting dressed up for World Book Day at Oakdale Junior School.
Children and staff at Snaresbrook Primary School parading in a fashion show for World Book Day
Pupils and teachers rocked up to school today dressed as characters from the Cat in the Hat to Greg from Diary of a Wimpy Kid to mark the 20th year of the event, which aims to get more children excited about reading.
If you or your child are taking part, don’t forget to send us your pictures by tweeting @ilfordrecorder or emailing newsdesk@ilfordrecorder.co.uk.