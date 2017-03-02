Search

World Book Day: Redbridge youngsters and teachers celebrate 20th anniversary of reading initiative

15:51 02 March 2017

Students and staff dressed up for World Book Day at Palmer Catholic Academy.

Archant

School uniforms are out and all manner of zany outfits are in as the borough’s youngsters (and a few adults) come together to celebrate World Book Day.

World Book Day: Redbridge

Pupils and teachers rocked up to school today dressed as characters from the Cat in the Hat to Greg from Diary of a Wimpy Kid to mark the 20th year of the event, which aims to get more children excited about reading.

If you or your child are taking part, don’t forget to send us your pictures by tweeting @ilfordrecorder or emailing newsdesk@ilfordrecorder.co.uk.

Wanstead and Woodford News

