Woodford Green road remains closed due to broken water main

A road has now been closed for more than 24 hours after a water main burst yesterday lunchtime.

Thames Water was called to Grange Avenue in Woodford Green at 12.30pm on Tuesday and repairs are still ongoing this afternoon.

A Thames Water spokeswoman said: “We’re working as fast as we can to get our pipe under Grange Avenue fixed. We’ll reopen the road as soon as our repairs have been completed and the road surface has been put back to normal.”

Residents’ water supplies have not been affected.