Woodford Green residents issue plea over parents’ bad parking

The Roses estate (credit: Google Maps) Archant

It’s not the Wars of the Roses as we know it but long-suffering residents of a Woodford Green estate say they are tired of bad parking.

Residents of The Roses say parents using the road as a convenient place to park while dropping children at St Aubyn’s School, in Bunces Lane, often leads to delays.

They say that police have been called to mediate disputes over the years, and one resident complained her partner’s employer was called, falsely blaming him for bad parking.

At a Local Forum meeting in Woodford Methodist Church last Monday, with council leader Cllr Jas Athwal and Cllr Hugh Cleaver, residents Carol Carroll, Debs Murphy and Diane raised the issue.

Miss Murphy, who has lived on the estate for 11 years, said parking has been an issue for years.

She said: “It is only a small minority of parents that park badly and we do recognise that they have a right to park there whilst dropping and picking up their children.

“But we also have the right for them to be sensitive.”

At the meeting, a council officer confirmed that parking permits may be introduced, in order to curb problems.

But residents believe this will not solve the issue.

Ms Carroll said: “We don’t want to pay for parking.

“When parents and gym users park on our estate, they are only stopping for a few minutes.

“They aren’t parking in our spaces but around the green, so permits wouldn’t solve it.”

Instead, residents say that removing access to the estate via Bunces Lane could help alleviate the problem.

Cllr Hugh Cleaver, of Church End ward, agreed to speak to council officers about removing access.

He said: “It’s been a problem for a long time and I will raise this suggestion with the highways department.”

Speaking to the Recorder, headteacher Leonard Blom said he sympathised.

He said: “As a school, we understand the plight of the residents of the Roses with regard to parking and traffic.

“We support the measure being put forward by them to the council of making Bunces Lane one way on to the High Road, with no access into the Roses estate.”