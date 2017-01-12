Woodford Green MP Ian Duncan Smith vows to fight Post Office closure

Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith has pledged to oppose plans to close a much-loved Post Office.

On Tuesday the Communications Workers Union (CWU), confirmed the South Woodford Post Office in George Lane was one of 37 flagship crown offices earmarked for closure.

Across the country, the CWU claims hundreds of postal workers are now facing job losses.

Former work and pensions secretary Mr Duncan Smith told the Recorder any move to close the George Lane post office would face parliamentary resistance.

He said: “The Post Office provides a vital service, particularly for the elderly residents in the area. I have not been consulted on this and will be opposing the closure as I have with the sorting office.

“We have already lost too many Post Offices.”

The news comes after the Recorder exclusively revealed Royal Mail’s plans to close its South Woodford sorting office in October.

The CWU accused both the Post office and the government of “pursuing a strategy of slash and burn”.

CWU Deputy General Secretary Postal Terry Pullinger said: “The arrogance of the Post Office and government is stunning, the Post Office network has been reduced by more than 50 per cent over the past 30 years and continues to be run down.

“It requires a proper business plan for growth and investment which is being ignored.

“A con is a con regardless of how it’s dressed up and the British public and our members are being conned on a grand scale into believing that a Post Office without modern new products and services, and the right investment can survive.

“Shame on them.”