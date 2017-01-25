Woodford Green fundraiser Bella Field meets MP Iain Duncan Smith at parliament

Bella Field and her mother Mel met Iain Duncan Smith at a parliamentary reception on January 17. Maureen McLean

An altruistic youngster who has raised more than £100,000 for a children’s hospice was treated to a special reception at Parliament earlier this month.

Isabella Field won the title of Best Young Fundraiser of the Year at the Institute of Fundraising (IoF) and was invited to a parliamentary reception on January 17.

The Woodbridge High School pupil began fundraising after her eight-year-old sister, Molly, died from an inoperable brain tumour in September 2010.

Molly spent the last days of her life at Haven House Children’s Hospice, in High Road, Woodford Green, and since then Bella has raised more than £110,000 for the charity.

While being honoured at parliament, Bella even managed to spend some time talking to her local MP, Iain Duncan Smith.

Her mother, Mel Field, of Darnley Road, Woodford Green, revealed the selfless 11-year-old had the time of her life.

She told the Recorder: “Bella literally hasn’t stopped talking about it since.

“Iain Duncan Smith was amazing with her, he was there to meet all the winners but ended up talking just to her for 15 minutes because Haven House is one of his local charities.

“They ended up talking about everything from Brexit to Trump, as well as discussing the work Haven House do.

“At the end he apologised and said he had to leave because he was meant to be voting on something in the chamber!”

And the calm, assured way in which young Bella held her own among the political heavyweights of Westminster filled her mother with pride.

Mel said: “At one point I just had to stand back and think “are you sure you’re 11 years old?”.

“She was so assured and brave talking to everybody.

“I’m so proud of her.”