Woodford Green dancers twirl a tango

People enjoying the tea dance at Hawkey Hall Archant

That’s a full set of tens from the judges for all the dancers at the latest tea dance.

Dancing enthusiasts tapped out tangos and swirled into spicy salsas at 2017’s first edition of the monthly event in Sir James Hawkey Hall on Wednesday.

With DJ Wonderful on the decks, dancers lined up their partners and boogied for two and a half hours – the perfect activity on a chilly winter’s afternoon.

As you can see from the pictures they put on quite a show in the 75-year-old building, gliding across the dance floor elegantly.

The hall in Broomhill Road, Woodford Green, resembled Strictly Come Dancing’s ballroom as residents strutted their stuff.

Dancers cha chaed around the room with their partners in a variety of styles that would have even made fierce judge Craig Revel Horwood proud.

And when dancers got tired, staff from Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure, which organised the event, were on hand with a fresh cup of tea and biscuits.

As the pictures show it was a fantastic event, enjoyed by everyone who strutted their moves on the dance floor.

The next edition is a special Valentine’s Day boogie on February 15.

Dancers are encouraged to wear something red and bring their special someone for a romantic afternoon.

The events cost £5, and for more information call Redbridge Vision on 020 8708 3044.