Woodford Green dance class to help children with Down’s syndrome make friends for life

A new dance class is starting in Woodford Green which aims to help children with Down’s syndrome improve their physical and social skills.

Dance 21 is starting on February 23 at All Saints’ Church, Inmans Row, and will offer sessions to youngsters with the condition aged between five and 17.

Mum-of-two Christine Kite set up the class with her friend Kathy Hart, after her daughter got tired of travelling to Chelmsford for dance lessons.

Christine, of The Charter Road, Woodford Green, told the Recorder: “Amber has been going to Dance 21 in Chelmsford for the last two years, but it takes so long to get there, especially in traffic.”

Children with Down’s syndrome struggle to keep up with regular dance classes, and can find them intimidating.

The 53-year-old continued: “I approached the people in charge and set we would like to set one up in Woodford Green as there is nothing like this in our area.”

Dance 21 gave Christine the go ahead, and since putting up flyers in doctors’ surgeries she’s had more than 16 people get in touch.

“We already got a waiting list,” she exclaimed.

“It’s very good for people with Down’s syndrome to improve their memory with dance routines,” Christine continued.

She really wants the Woodford Green branch of Dance 21 to follow the Chelmsford group’s lead and arrange for performances at school fairs and fetes.

This is what Amber, 14, really enjoys.

“She loves music and dancing and she loves the performance side of it because she’s a bit of an actress.

“The classes are also great socially as she is able to make really good friends for when she grows up.”

If you have a child with Down’s syndrome who loves music and dancing like Amber make sure you head along.

Although you’ll have to hurry to get your spot, because they are going fast.

For more information call Christine on 07917 021295 or Kathy on 07814 959312.