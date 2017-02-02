Woodford Green children’s hospice launches campaign for more nurses

A children’s charity has launched a new campaign in the hopes of encouraging more nurses to transfer from working in a hospital environment to a hospice.

Haven House Children’s Hospice’s ‘Be the nurse’ initiative highlights the experience of nurses, who have already made the switch, through a series of blogs aimed at raising awareness of the benefits of working in a hospice. Aisling Kilbane is a practice nurse facilitator at the hospice and her story is the focus of one the blogs.

“Many times I have met so many inspirational nurses, people I really admire, along my career path and they all had one thing in common, they listened to their patients and their families, they found the time and they delivered high standards of care,” said Aisling.

“That was the nurse I wanted to be and that is why, once I took a deep breath and walked through the door at Haven House, I have never turned back.”

Eileen White, director of care at the High Road based hospice, in Woodford Green, said: “Our ‘Be the nurse’ campaign is about rediscovering why highly-skilled and accomplished nurses went into the profession in the first place.

“It’s no secret that many nurses in hospital settings are under intense pressure and this is impacting on career prospects.

“We want nurses to know that they do have options and can rediscover the joy of providing one-to-one personalised care within the children’s hospice sector.”

To read Aisling’s blog go to havenhouse.org.uk/aisling.