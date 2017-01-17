Woodford Golf Club raises hundreds for cancer charity in memorial match

Roy Webb, Simon Pitts and captain Paul Evans hold the cheque at Woodford Golf Club on Monday. Archant

A golf club raised more than £500 in honour of a former member who sadly died of cancer eight years ago.

Golfers at Woodford Golf Club, in Sunset Avenue, Woodford Green, presented a cheque for £505 to Barts Health charity cancer fund on Monday.

The money was raised during the 10th annual Webby Trophy.

First held in 2007, the Webby Trophy raises money for Barts Health’s charity cancer fund and was founded by keen golfer David Webb when he learned he had cancer.

A member of both Maldon and Woodford golf clubs, teams from both take one another on in a bid to win the trophy and raise as much money as possible.

Two years later, aged 39, David died, and the competition now serves as a memorial to him.

Roy Webb, David’s father, presented the cheque to Simon Pitts, the charity’s community manager.