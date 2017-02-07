Woodford Avenue was closed near Gants Hill roundabout due to ‘man lying in road’
Archant
Woodford Avenue was closed southbound towards Gants Hill roundabout this afternoon after a man in his 50s was found lying in the road.
Emergency services closed part of the road for several hours, although they do not believe the man is injured.
A police spokesman told the Recorder: “A man has been lying in the road.
“It doesn’t look like he has been hit by a car.
“At first he couldn’t get up but the London Ambulance Service helped him.”
The road has since reopened.
The incident caused major delays around Gants Hill and Clayhall.