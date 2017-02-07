Search

Women in her 40s hit while crossing Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill

18:03 07 February 2017

Gants Hill roundabout.

Gants Hill roundabout.

Archant

A woman in her 40s has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a car while crossing Woodford Avenue, in Gants Hill.

Emergency services were called at 2.25pm to find the pedestrian suffering with leg injuries.

She has since been taken to hospital, where she is believed to be recovering.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing blood on the slip road after the incident.

A staff member at Serene Fish & Chips, overlooking Woodford Avenue, told the Recorder: “The woman was crossing the road with her shopping when she was hit.”

The road was closed southbound for several hours, while at the same time London Ambulance Service helped a man in his 50s who had fallen over and could not get up.

The incidents are not believed to be linked.

The road has since reopened.

Keywords: London Ambulance Service

