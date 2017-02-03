Gallery

Wizards and witches gather in Ilford for Harry Potter Book Night

Harry Potter night at the Redbridge Central Library. Atalay 7 and Ella Oron 5. all Pictures Ken Mears. Archant

By broomstick, portkey and even the Floo network, children and reporter Ellena Cruse flocked to Redbridge Central Library as part of Harry Potter book night for a sorting ceremony, duelling club and magical quiz.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Close You currently have JavaScript disabled, functionality will be limited Harry Potter Book Night at Redbridge Central Library Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in. Senior library assistant, Bharti Chudasarha, ran the event Harry Potter night at the Redbridge Central Library. Atalay 7 and Ella Oron 5 Harry Potter night at the Ilford Central Library. Harry Potter night at the Ilford Central Library. Harry Potter night at the Redbridge Central Library. Sachim 9 and Hariniy Saravanan aged 4 Harry Potter night at the Redbridge Central Library. Lucy Jacobson aged 9 Harry Potter night at the Redbridge Central Library. Amy O'Gorman and Lucy Jacobson 9 Harry Potter night at Redbridge Central Library. Harry Potter night Reporter Ellena, getting sorted at the event. Ellena with a house flag













0 1 / 10

Budding wizards donned flowing capes and wooden wands at Clements Road, Ilford, wondering if they had what it takes to be accepted into the hallowed halls of Hogwarts School.

On hand to lead the ceremony was senior library assistant, Bharti Chudasrha, who said the JK Rowling series was an interesting story that captured the imagination.

“Everybody understands what it is like to start your first day of school,” she said.

“A whole generation of children got into reading through the book and it deals with themes of being different– there is so much to explore in the story.”

Mother-of-three, Barbara Szczepaniak brought her children along to the event and revealed that although she is not into the books herself, she has witnessed what an effect they has had on her family.

“My children and husband are really into it and very much enjoy it,” she said.

“It’s a positive story with lots of good messages of friendship and determination.”

Sachin Saravanan, nine, said The Goblet of Fire, was his favourite book in the saga and added: “I like the variety of spells.

“It’s very mysterious and you don’t know what is going to happen next”.

Friends Amy O’Gorman, and Lucy Jacobson, both nine-years-old, are also big fans of the series.

Amy said: “I love the magic and there is lots of adventure.

“I like how she came up with all the ideas such as the forbidden forest.”

“It really sucks you in and leaves you on a cliffhanger,” added Lucy.

“It encourages people to read more as it is really engaging.”

The Recorder’s Ellena Cruse grew up with the novels and put on the Sorting Hat to see what house she belonged to.

She said: “The great thing about Harry Potter is that it grows with the reader and each book gets darker and deals with themes of growing up, right and wrong and relationships with parental figures.

“It was a great solace as a child and I loved the way JK Rowling would never shy away from subjects just because it was aimed at children.

“It is amazing to see she has enchanted another generation of readers and exposed them to the joy of reading.”