Search

Advanced search

Whipps Cross Hospital trust hit by cyber attack

13:51 16 January 2017

Whipps Cross Hospital, in Leytonstone, cancelled 28 urgent operations in November. Photo: PA

Whipps Cross Hospital, in Leytonstone, cancelled 28 urgent operations in November. Photo: PA

PA Wire/Press Association Images

A backlog of medical results are still being processed by Barts Health Trust after it was hit by a cyber attack.

Comment

England’s biggest NHS trust, which runs Whipps Cross Hospital, in Leytonstone, which serves Wanstead and Woodford, and four others, clarified the attack was caused by Trojan malware and not a demand-for-money attack known as ransomware in a statement today.

A trust spokeswoman confirmed that “major clinicial services” – including the computerised pathology results service taken offline – were now back up and running following the cyber attack on Friday.

“It may take a day or so to deal with the backlog that built up during the short period when we processed requests manually,” she said.

This is the second time in three months that a network attack on a hospital has been made after the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Foundation Trust was targeted in October.

In this latest incident, the particular virus was said to have never been seen before.

However the spokeswoman for Barts Health Trust said “no patient data was affected, there was no unauthorised access to medical records, and our anti-virus protection has now been updated to prevent any recurrence”.

Related articles

Keywords: NHS Whipps Cross Hospital United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

‘Please crackdown on fly-tippers’, plead South Woodford residents

07:00 Rosaleen Fenton
Cllr Lloyd Duddridge, Redbridge Council chief executive Andy Donald, Cllr Jas Athwal, Cllr Hugh Cleaver and Cllr Paul Canal attended the local forum yesterday

The council was put under pressure yesterday afternoon as residents pushed for further enforcement against fly-tippers in the borough.

Woodford Golf Club raises hundreds for cancer charity in memorial match

09:56 Matthew Clemenson
Roy Webb, Simon Pitts and captain Paul Evans hold the cheque at Woodford Golf Club on Monday.

A golf club raised more than £500 in honour of a former member who sadly died of cancer eight years ago.

Updated: Missing girl from Chigwell found

Yesterday, 18:06 Ellena Cruse
Have you seen Leah Pearson? Photo Essex Police.

A missing Chigwell teenager has been found safe and well by the authorities.

Redbridge gets wave of extra police officers ‘to make streets and communities safer’

Yesterday, 16:40 Matthew Clemenson
The Leader of Redbridge council Jas Athwal with police officers celebrating the fact that there will be a number of new police recruits for the borough

Redbridge is set to benefit from an influx of new police officers thanks to the Metropolitan Police and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

‘No one’s going to hell, we’re going to Ilford’: TV bus driver on life behind the wheel

Sajjad Sharif has appeared on BBC2 programme Route Masters

Former Miss Essex model from Ilford fulfils dream of starting glamorous clothing business

Model Sehar Zam who has started her own online business selling dresses with the help of the Princes Trust

Thousands back petition to bring home Seven Kings dad who could face death penalty

Christoper Ashie-Nikoi is stranded in the UAE as authorities appeal his acquittal

Updated: Missing girl from Chigwell found

Have you seen Leah Pearson? Photo Essex Police.

Redbridge gets wave of extra police officers ‘to make streets and communities safer’

The Leader of Redbridge council Jas Athwal with police officers celebrating the fact that there will be a number of new police recruits for the borough
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now