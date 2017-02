Poll

What is your favourite romantic movie?

Pink roses. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Zak Hussein. PA Archive/PA Images/Zak Hussein

Did you melt a little when Johnny rescued Baby from the corner? Or fancied a kiss in the rain after watching Ryan Gosling in The Notebook?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to get all soppy and sit in front of the television with some of the best romance films of all time.

Take the Recorder poll and let us know which is your favourite!