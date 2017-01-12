Possibility of snow as severe weather sweeps across the country
17:58 12 January 2017
Archant
A blast of freezing weather is sweeping across the UK and is expected to affect east London commuters as they try to get home.
Large parts of the UK have already been hit by heavy snow with warnings being issued by the Met Office over snow and ice during this evening’s rush hour.
Experts say up to 2cm of snow could be expected in the capital tonight with travel possibly affected.
Winds could also reach speeds of up to 18mph.