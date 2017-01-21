Watching Taboo tonight? See where Tom Hardy filmed in Wanstead

St Mary's the Virgin church in Wanstead which featured in the BBC drama Taboo with Tom Hardy Archant

A 17th-century church in Wanstead recently became the backdrop to scandal, as a man returned from the dead, evoking shock – and dismay – from some members of the congregation.

Luckily for the present day Rector of Saint Mary the Virgin, the Rev Jack Dunn, this was on BBC One drama Taboo.

The gritty drama, set in 1814, stars Tom Hardy as adventurer James Delaney, who returns to England from Africa to settle scores with the East India Company (EIC).

A new Saturday night thriller, it has seen more than five million people tune in every week.

The Recorder went behind the scenes on a exclusive tour with churchwarden Phil Ryan to learn more about the building’s history and what it’s like to have an Oscar nominee in your rectory.

The church, which was consecrated in 1790, was designed by architect Thomas Hardwick.

The graveyard and extensive crypt, is home to many notable characters, including Sir Josiah Child, a Fleet Street merchant banker and governor of the EIC, who owned Wanstead House.

He – like James Delaney – was known to occasionally engage in “skullduggery” to promote his business transactions says Denis Keeling, of Wanstead Historical Society.

“Of course, it was a long time before 1814.

“But he was known to bribe the royal family and wasn’t a very pleasant man to his family members.”

Deep underground in the crypt lies a medical font, on top of which sits a jar containing the heart of John Child, the 2nd Earl Tylney.

A keen antiques collector, he moved to Naples in 1764, to avoid persistent gossip about his homosexuality.

When he died in 1784, only his heart was returned to the parish church, as a compromise since his body could not be sent.

The modern day church, which is well lit and airy, was transformed for the filming, said churchwarden Avril Carnelley.

“It was incredible.

“They arrived at 7am, popped up their marquees and just got on with it.

“They used a lot of dry ice and candles to create the effect, it looked brilliant on screen.”

Male members of the choir were even asked to appear on screen.

Fellow churchwarden Phil said: “It was an amazing experience to watch. I wanted to be included in the choir but the director on set informed me that I was too tall for it to be historically accurate unfortunately!

“I must admit, I think their wives enjoyed seeing them in the costumes!”

Excited Hardy fans spent hours waiting outside the church, but Avril admits she wasn’t totally up to date with the heartthrob’s CV.

She said: “He was lovely but I didn’t know who he was at first! My daughter was very jealous though.”