Video

Watch: The moment Ilford South MP Mike Gapes brands the prime minister ‘Theresa the appeaser’ in Parliament

Mike Gapes, Ilford South MP Archant

Veteran Ilford South MP Mike Gapes has branded prime minister Theresa May “Theresa the appeaser” over her approach to newly elected American president Donald Trump.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Gapes questioned the news that a state visit from president Trump was imminent, when previous presidents such as George W Bush and Barack Obama had been in office for years before visiting the UK in an official capacity.

In contrast, President Trump was sworn in earlier this month.

“Why on earth has Theresa the appeaser got him here within a few months?” Mr Gapes concluded.

The question was met with laughter and jeers from the assembled members before the speaker of the House, John Bercow asserted no etiquette had been breached, and that instead Mr Gapes’ comments were “a matter of taste”.

But responding to the question, foreign secretary Boris Johnson did take issue with the “Theresa the appeaser” moniker.

He said: “I do find it distasteful to make comparisons between the elected leader of a great democracy and 1930s tyrants – I find it innappropriate.

“As for the exact protocol of when a visit should take place I can’t give him any guidance on that.”