Wanstead woman praised by Prime Minister Theresa May for inspiring young people

14:58 30 January 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May has named Miranda Brawn a Point of Light for her inspirational voluntary work helping the next generation of leaders become a success and increase diversity at the same time.

A barrister has been honoured by the Prime Minister for her tireless work to close the diversity gap.

Miranda Brawn launched the scholarship last year, which is specifically designed for young people from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic backgrounds.

Ms Brawn, of Hermon Hill, Wanstead, said she was elated to receive a Points of Light award, which she is the 666th recipient of, in the United Kingdom.

After starting her career in investment banking when she was 18, Miranda has been working hard to improve the diversity of the workforce.

Despite this, she says she was still shocked to learn that she was to be honoured.

She said: “It was such a surprise.

“I have been doing diversity work for the last 18 years.

“It all started when I was working in investment banking.

“I know how important it is to have role models in order to inspire you.”

Her charity, The Miranda Brawn Diversity Leadership Foundation helps shines a spotlight on the talented teenagers, by offering them up to £1,000 funding, mentoring sessions and work experience.

In a letter sent to Ms Brawn, Prime Minister Theresa May praises the campaigner’s efforts to shine a spotlight on diversity training.

She said: “Your tireless commitment to increasing opportunities for future leaders from ethnic minority communities is changing lives.

“As well as inspiring young people with your own story, the very practical support you are providing through your foundation is supporting young people to go as far as their talents will allow and showing them that there should be no barriers to achieving their potential.”

The Point of Light award recognises outstanding individual volunteers, people who are making a change in their community and inspiring others.

In the summer, she will visit Downing Street, to receive the award.

Ms Brawn said she is excited to take her mother along to the black tie event.

She said: “She’s been such a great support to me.

“She’s my inspiration and it will be amazing for her to accompany me.”

The foundation will be opening applications for scholarships in February.

To learn more about the awards, click here.

