Wanstead sixth form students to protest ‘racist, sexist billionaire’ Trump today

Donald Trump speaks at his revamped Trump Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire. PA Archive/PA Images

Pupils from Wanstead High School will be protesting against the inaguration of President Donald Trump, at 4pm on George Green today.

The sixth-form students from the school, in Redbridge Lane West, were motivated to organise the event after the President-Elect made several controversial statements during his campaign.

A Socialist Students spokeswoman said: “On Friday a racist, sexist billionaire is set to assume the status of the most powerful individual on the planet. As Trump marches into the White House, millions of protesters in the United States and around the world will be marching on the streets.”