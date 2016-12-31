Wanstead’s elderly heroes celebrated at special event

The Community Heroes lunch at the India Garden restaurant in Wanstead Archant

A new charity aiming to publicise the hidden heroes among us held their first event yesterday celebrating the triumphs of the elderly.

Community Heroes held their Winter Celebration event at the India Garden restaurant in Nightingale Lane, Wanstead and managed to fill the entire restaurant.

The charity hope the celebration will be the first of many.

Syeda Pasha, of Clayhall, is a member of the organisation, and told the Recorder their first ever event had been a huge success.

She said: “It was really good. With the weather being so poor we had a couple of last minute dropouts but the restaurant was still full.

“We really want to celebrate the unsung heroes in the area who help make the community what it is but maybe don’t get the recognition they deserve.

“We just thought, ‘where better to start than the elderly’ because they have given so much to society, plus there’s the added fact that winter is incredibly hard on older people who can become isolated very easily.

“We wanted to hold an event to bring them together as well as celebrate all they’ve done.”

For more information on the work the charity do visit www.communityheroes.org.uk