Search

Advanced search

Wanstead Quakers seek to recognise diversity of gender identities

12:00 15 January 2017

Pride in London this year.

Pride in London this year.

PA Archive/PA Images

Historically, they helped abolish slavery and push for same-sex marriage. Now, Wanstead Quakers want to ensure their religious community is open to everyone, including people who are transgender and non-binary.

Comment

Historically, they helped abolish slavery and push for same-sex marriage.

Now, Wanstead Quakers want to ensure their religious community is open to everyone, including people who are transgender and non-binary.

The faith group, who meet in Leytonstone, believe in the importance of religious freedom, the freedom to worship without state interference, and the freedom to form and express one’s own beliefs.

In order to ensure their weekly worship meetings are inclusive, the group recently issued a statement explicitly welcoming people whose gender identity differs from what is expected based on their sex characteristics at birth.

Fred Langridge, 38, has been a Quaker for 12 years and serves as the clerk for the Wanstead group.

They said: “Quakers have been really quite prominent over the last 50 years for their support of the lesbian, gay and bisexual community.

“In 1963, they published Towards a Quaker View of Sex, a book which expressed support for same sex relationships.

“And in 2009, they petitioned the government to change the law to treat same-sex partnerships in the same way as opposite-sex marriages.”

Last year, the religion opted to add a third gender option on its census of “other”, in order to recognise those who do not identify as male or female.

Fred, who identifies as a non-binary transgender person, says the Quaker’s attitude towards openness was what attracted them to the faith.

They said: “It has made it a lot easier for me to come out as transgender.

“I knew I was part of a religious community that valued openesss and emphasised truth.”

To read the full statement, visit northeastthamesquakers.org/gender-diversity.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Flashback:A chocolate factory fire, a dance curfew and a botched armed robbery

Yesterday, 15:00 Matthew Clemenson
Prospect Hall in South Woodford, where Redbridge Council tried to ban music after 10.30pm in 1977. Photo: Google Maps.

A look back at the biggest local stories from this week 20, 40 and 60 years ago.

Wanstead Quakers seek to recognise diversity of gender identities

Yesterday, 12:00 Rosaleen Fenton
Pride in London this year.

Historically, they helped abolish slavery and push for same-sex marriage. Now, Wanstead Quakers want to ensure their religious community is open to everyone, including people who are transgender and non-binary.

Ilford B.C (before central heating)

Yesterday, 10:00 John Barfoot
Ilford Lane in the mid 20th century.

Local historian John Barfoot remembers just what domestic bliss meant in Ilford in the 1930s.

Gallery: A year photographing Wanstead Flats

Saturday, January 14, 2017 Ralph Blackburn
Spring arrives in Wanstead Flats, when the goslings, ducklings and cygnets start appearing. Picture: Barry Chapman

An avid tweeter and dog walker, Barry Chapman is well known for his glorious pictures of Wanstead Flats.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Thousands back petition to bring home Seven Kings dad who could face death penalty

Christoper Ashie-Nikoi is stranded in the UAE as authorities appeal his acquittal

‘No one’s going to hell, we’re going to Ilford’: TV bus driver on life behind the wheel

Sajjad Sharif has appeared on BBC2 programme Route Masters

Ilford B.C (before central heating)

Ilford Lane in the mid 20th century.

Wanstead Quakers seek to recognise diversity of gender identities

Pride in London this year.

Seven Kings teen fined for ‘nearly crashing’ Ford tipper truck into a police car

The teenager almost drove a Ford Transit into a police car. Picture: Chris Ison/PA
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now