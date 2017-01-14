Wanstead Quakers seek to recognise diversity of gender identities

Historically, they helped abolish slavery and push for same-sex marriage. Now, Wanstead Quakers want to ensure their religious community is open to everyone, including people who are transgender and non-binary.

Now, Wanstead Quakers want to ensure their religious community is open to everyone, including people who are transgender and non-binary.

The faith group, who meet in Leytonstone, believe in the importance of religious freedom, the freedom to worship without state interference, and the freedom to form and express one’s own beliefs.

In order to ensure their weekly worship meetings are inclusive, the group recently issued a statement explicitly welcoming people whose gender identity differs from what is expected based on their sex characteristics at birth.

Fred Langridge, 38, has been a Quaker for 12 years and serves as the clerk for the Wanstead group.

They said: “Quakers have been really quite prominent over the last 50 years for their support of the lesbian, gay and bisexual community.

“In 1963, they published Towards a Quaker View of Sex, a book which expressed support for same sex relationships.

“And in 2009, they petitioned the government to change the law to treat same-sex partnerships in the same way as opposite-sex marriages.”

Last year, the religion opted to add a third gender option on its census of “other”, in order to recognise those who do not identify as male or female.

Fred, who identifies as a non-binary transgender person, says the Quaker’s attitude towards openness was what attracted them to the faith.

They said: “It has made it a lot easier for me to come out as transgender.

“I knew I was part of a religious community that valued openesss and emphasised truth.”

To read the full statement, visit northeastthamesquakers.org/gender-diversity.