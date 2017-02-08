Wanstead parking campaigners keep the pressure on at Redbridge Council cabinet meeting

Residents of Wanstead who are angered by a new pay and display scheme where there has not been any consultation with the public Archant

A deputation from Wanstead parking activists WeWantSay grilled councillors on their plans for a consultation on the issue at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The deputation called for for councillors to take into account the knock-on effect pay and display parking would have on other residential streets in the area as they made their case at Ilford Town Hall.

The campaigners claimed that any scheme not implemented absolutely flawlessly “would cause chaos” to traffic in the area.

Concluding their two minutes of question time at the meeting, the campaigners said: “These proposals are unwarranted, could jeopardise the Wanstead economy and should be abandoned.”

In response to their questions, council leader Cllr Jas Athwal said the consultation would still go ahead, and advised the campaigners to have faith in Redbridge Council.

He said: “We will make the right decision.

“As you know we have committed to this full consultation and you should have every confidence that we will achieve the right result.”