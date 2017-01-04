Wanstead businesses look ahead to 2017

Staff at the newly opened Ginger Pig butchers in Wanstead High Street. Manager Liam Moore, area manager Lynsey Coughlan, Benito Franco, Monika Peleckaite and Paul Serban Archant

For businesses in Wanstead, the aim for this year is to make it just as successful as the last.

While most high streets across the UK became accustomed to closure signs appearing regularly over the course of 2016, Wanstead bucked the trend with a number of high profile businesses opening.

Darrell Toakley, of the Wanstead Business Partnership, looked back fondly on the many successes the area’s businesses enjoyed in 2016.

“After a lovely Christmas it’s hard to think about what our plans are for next year,” he said.

“But I suppose the main challenge is to make sure that we match the success of this year.

“I had a great 2016 in terms of revenue and met a lot of loyal new customers so now it’s about pushing on to 2017.

“In many cases, some of those successes have been one-off and won’t immediately be replicated next year.”

Despite some local residents lamenting the “hipsterisation” of the neighbourhood, one of the key successes of last year was the arrival of prestigious butchers The Ginger Pig on the high street.

After a great deal of public outcry for the high-end chain to move into the abandoned premises of much loved family butcher A. G. Dennis, the public finally got what they wanted in the summer.

Liam Moore, manager at the new Ginger Pig store, was thrilled with the warm welcome his business has received since opening in July.

“It’s been amazing,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned the last six months have been the best in my professional life.

“Wanstead High Street gave us a really warm welcome and we had a really busy Christmas period so it’s been great for us.”