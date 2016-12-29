Volunteers wanted to help home abandoned cats in Redbridge

Cats like Marmalade need your support. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

If doing more voluntary work is one of your New Year resolutions and you love cats then the purr-fect opportunity has just arisen.

A new charity branch, for unwanted and abandoned cats, called Cats Protection, is due to open in the borough next month and is calling on volunteers to get in touch to learn how they can help.

Vicky Lidbury, manager of the Redbridge branch, said: “Volunteering for Cats Protection is a fun and rewarding experience, particularly if you have a skill that would benefit the charity or would like to develop new skills by taking on a fresh challenge.

“Our volunteers gain a great deal of satisfaction helping cats get a second chance in life.

“We work hard to match people’s skills, interests and time availability to the roles on offer so if you have something to contribute, please get in touch.”

To volunteer for Cats Protection Redbridge email bsuee@cats.org.uk for role descriptions and an application form.