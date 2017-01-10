Gallery

Volunteers tidy Tarzy Wood in Wanstead clean up

Volunteers at the Tarzy Wood clean up. Archant

A dozen volunteers helped to clear a wooded area following concerns that the site had become too overgrown, enclosed and intimidating.

Saturday’s clean up was organised by the Friends of Epping Forest group, alongside Vision Redbridge, and was a chance to give Tarzy Wood, off Church Path, some much needed TLC by opening up the wood’s pathways.

One of the volunteers, Steve Sepple, of Fitzgerald Road, was pleased to see so many people from neighbouring street’s taking part and looking after the wood - which has been blighted by vermin and litter in recent months.

“I was really pleased,” said Steve, 51. “I thought it was a great turn out, especially just after Christmas when people may not be bothered.

“It was fantastic everyone just got stuck in and had a great time.”

Whilst the wood is certainly looking a lot friendlier and more accessible Steve would like to see more measures introduced to help combat the problem of littering and vermin.

Steve believes the introduction of more litter bins in the Memorial Green is a solution that would help reduce the number of rats whilst making people think twice about littering at the same time.

“The problem is the rubbish that gets thrown away from take aways, it encourages rats. If there were more litter bins it might encourage people not to throw it in the wood.”

There will be a second voluntary clean up at Tarzy Wood on Thursday, January 26.