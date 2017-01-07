Opinion

View from the Youth Council: Young people should begin taking opportunities in leadership

Nahiyan Pasha Archant

It’s not every day that you get to meet the Secretary General of the Commonwealth. As a member of the Redbridge Youth Council (RYC), I am always desperate to find out what big organisations are doing for the youth.

And it was with great luck that I had the opportunity to meet Patricia Scotland.

Mrs Scotland, was extremely welcoming and I couldn’t have felt any more respected and important.

I felt that Mrs Scotland was extremely passionate about the youth and our future.

She also told me that “youth are the future” and it is critical that if young people have “aspiration, inspiration and knowledge, they can do anything they want”.

Mrs Scotland thinks young people need legitimate opportunities to make their voices heard and she felt that the youth should take a lead.

This point was music to my ears as I think we should begin taking opportunities in leadership roles and strive to make change.

She then told me it was crucial that young people were not “frightened of failing, but rather terrified of not trying”.

This made me feel very positive about the future, as I now realised that any young person in the world could, with help and support, achieve any goal or dream they want.

The fact that the Secretary General of an organisation as large as the Commonwealth wants to help youth achieve leading roles, acts as a huge beacon of light for us in a time where it is easy to lose hope.

If you would like information on how you get involved in RYC email youth.council@redbridge.gov.uk.