Search

Advanced search

Opinion

View from the House: Government won’t make economy a priority in negotiations

17:51 10 February 2017

Wes Streeting MP speaking at the Google business seminar in Fulwell Cross Library in Barkingside.

Wes Streeting MP speaking at the Google business seminar in Fulwell Cross Library in Barkingside.

Vickie Flores/Archant

As a member of the House of Commons treasury committee, I spend a great deal of time looking at our economy and thinking about how government policies will impact on the jobs and livelihoods of the people I represent.

1 Comments

We have a lot going for us. We’re the world’s fifth largest economy. We have 12 of the world’s top 100 universities. We’re third in the global innovation index.

Global companies in leading industries choose to base their headquarters here.

But there are some real challenges. Poverty is on the rise. Economic growth is fuelled by a rise in unsustainable household debt. Productivity remains poor. A lot of people locally are feeling a squeeze on living standards.

Given how much our economy has relied on trade with the European Union, we’ve got a lot riding on Brexit negotiations. So my jaw dropped when I heard our former chancellor George Osborne tell the House of Commons last week that the government has chosen “not to make the economy the priority in this negotiation”.

Think on that for a moment.

Every single sector of our economy will be affected by the deal that our prime minister does or doesn’t strike. Most people want us to maintain a strong trading relationship with the EU. Jobs are riding on this.

And the government has chosen “not to make the economy the priority”. As far as I am concerned, any government that doesn’t make the economy the priority doesn’t deserve the trust of the people.

Keywords: European Union House of Commons

1 comment

  • Hi Wes, I remember you on a video complaining about the high cost of housing a few years ago, so glad to see you understand the economy is a ponzi scheme built on unsustainable housing debt, selling the same secondhand bricks to each other over and over again while the banks laugh at us, until we find out who holds the hot potato. That said, I voted leave, and am happy to see it all come crashing down to reality. Many people are happy to escape to the country and take a drop in salary for the benefits of cheaper housing, more space, no waiting lists for schoolsdoctors, less traffic etc. I'm willing to take a drop in salary for this to happen in Ilford too. I won't even have to have the hassle of moving. 1hr to "pop" to Sainsburys in Newbury Park on a Saturday. Working two miles from home, except there's Redbridge roundabout in the way, so I'd rather walk than sit for 30mins on the A12 as in the norm. Playing dodgems every day on the backroads as they are absolutely littered with badly parked cars. £500k for a rundown house that should have fair value at £170k (meaning the "rest" can be spent into the economy, instead of sitting unproductive in bricks). Bring it on, bring it on...We got to this point by putting the economy (and the 1%) first in all negotiations. Every time someone says "this is good for the economy" you can translate it as "bad for us". So if brexit is bad for the economy, it'll be good for the people. Sure, there will be short term pain, but once the parasites have gone to suck on another host we'll still be here. And my children may even be able to afford a house. Totally worth it. I value happiness and peace way above money. It is time this is acknowledged. If you make money your god it will plague you like the devil.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    redbridgetwit

    Saturday, February 11, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Opinion: View from the House: Government won’t make economy a priority in negotiations

Yesterday, 17:51 Wes Streeting MP
Wes Streeting MP speaking at the Google business seminar in Fulwell Cross Library in Barkingside.

As a member of the House of Commons treasury committee, I spend a great deal of time looking at our economy and thinking about how government policies will impact on the jobs and livelihoods of the people I represent.

King George Hospital staff consider strike action after porter fired for allegedly stealing fried egg

Yesterday, 17:48 Rosaleen Fenton
Aldren Tomlinson

Staff at King George Hospital are considering striking after a hospital porter was sacked over allegedly stealing an egg sandwich worth £4.

Poll: What is your favourite romantic movie?

Yesterday, 17:14 Hayley Anderson
Pink roses. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Zak Hussein.

Did you melt a little when Johnny rescued Baby from the corner? Or fancied a kiss in the rain after watching Ryan Gosling in The Notebook?

Ditch the office and work from the pub on ‘co-worker Tuesdays’ in Wanstead

Yesterday, 16:16 Ellena Cruse
The Duke pub in Wanstead. Pictue Ken Mears

Going down to the pub during working hours can now be classed as a legitimate pursuit thanks to co-working Tuesdays.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Updated: Home invasion: Seven Kings couple tied up with ‘electrical cord’ and burgled in their house

Meadway, in Seven Kings, where a couple were tied up and burgled in their own home.

‘I don’t feel safe living here anymore’: Ilford residents react to High Road shooting

Praba is still closed this morning (credit: Matthew Clemenson)

Armed police close Redbridge road responding to reports of a man with a gun

Firearms officers responded to reports of a man with a gun in Tryfan Close, Redbridge, last night. Photo: Google Maps.

Ilford town centre a ‘war zone’ after police find man, 22, with ‘life changing injuries’

Police officers closed Ilford High Road this morning after finding a man seriously injured in his car.

Injured man found in Ilford had been ‘shot and stabbed’

Praba is still closed this morning (credit: Matthew Clemenson)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now