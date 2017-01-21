Search

View from the House: Controversy over Wanstead pay to park plan has a familiar ring

10:00 21 January 2017

John Cryer.

Controversies over parking are not new to Wanstead, as many readers will be aware.

Comment

The new scheme, which was proposed before Christmas by Redbridge Council, came as a bolt out of the blue.

There was no consultation; I only found out about it when constituents started to contact me.

Ironically, this scheme was very like one put forward a few years ago by the then Conservative council and which was defeated to a large extent by the Labour opposition.

I can only assume that a council officer has dusted it down, dressed it up and managed to persuade the present administration that it was a great idea.

Many businesses are deeply worried about the potential impact such a scheme could have, as are many residents.

However, Cllr John Howard, the cabinet member for highways, contacted me last week to say that there would be a consultation and that the scheme would not be imposed.

This is good news for Wanstead, and pretty good news for accountability.

However, the consultation will matter only if the council is prepared to take notice of, and act on, the views of residents.

I will certainly be contributing to the consultation; I suppose I already have by the representations I have made to the council.

And I will be saying that the responses I have had have been overwhelmingly opposed to the scheme.

Keywords: Redbridge Council

