Video: Gospel choir perform as surprise for family of killed Chadwell Heath bouncer Ricky Hayden

15:19 22 December 2016

The gospel choir helped comfort Ricky's family

The gospel choir helped comfort Ricky's family

Archant

The best friend of killed bouncer Ricky Hayden organised a gospel choir performance as a surprise for his grieving parents.

Hundreds of mourners attended Ricky Hayden's funeral last month

Samuel Hilmi arranged for Ricky’s unsuspecting sister, April Hayden, to bring her parents and the rest of the family to Gibbfield Close, Chadwell Heath, at 7pm yesterday.

When they arrived, they were greeted by a crowd of more than 100 well-wishers as well as tea lights, balloons and floral tributes.

The emotional occasion included renditions of Lean on Me, Let It Be, Silent Night and Three Little Birds.

Samuel, who knew Ricky for more than two decades, said he wanted to bring Ricky’s loved ones together ahead of Christmas and support his family in particular.

“The pain me and everyone else is feeling is nothing compared to how they [his family] are feeling right now,” the 27-year-old, who lives on the Marks Gate estate, said. “They need to know we are all thinking of them.

“They was shocked how many [people] there was and loved the choir – it was perfect.”

Ricky, 27, was attacked outside his home on September 13 and died the following day. Tommy Lee Roome, 19, of Rams Grove, Chadwell Heath, has been charged with his murder and the attempted murder of Ricky’s dad, Paul, and will go on trial at the Old Bailey on March 13.

