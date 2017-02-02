Van colliding with barrier causes traffic on A406 at Redbridge Roundabout

There are heavy delays on the A406 between Redbridge Roundabout and the Ilford flyover after two lanes were blocked this morning when a van hit a barrier.

Tailbacks are being reported past Ilford, with queues still building.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed they were called at 9.12am after a van hit a barrier and partially blocked two lanes just off Redbridge Roundabout.

The male driver was treated at the scene for injuries.

