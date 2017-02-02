Van colliding with barrier causes traffic on A406 at Redbridge Roundabout
09:41 02 February 2017
Archant
There are heavy delays on the A406 between Redbridge Roundabout and the Ilford flyover after two lanes were blocked this morning when a van hit a barrier.
Tailbacks are being reported past Ilford, with queues still building.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed they were called at 9.12am after a van hit a barrier and partially blocked two lanes just off Redbridge Roundabout.
The male driver was treated at the scene for injuries.
More to follow.